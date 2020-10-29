 A Circus of a Halloween | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 29, 2020 Culture » Culture Features

A Circus of a Halloween 

Halloween-themed circus hits Redmond—in person or online

By
Halloween festivities are ramping up, despite COVID-19 restrictions, and amid this wild year, Venardos Circus is offering some live entertainment. Its “Spooky Spectacular” show in Redmond happens throughout the last week-end of October. For those looking for somewhere to wear those spooky, cool or funny costumes, this would be the place, as costumes are encouraged. 
click to enlarge Venardos Circus, which launched in 2014 at the L.A. County Fair, has a live show in Redmond over the Halloween weekend. - VENARDOS CIRCUS
  • Venardos Circus
  • Venardos Circus, which launched in 2014 at the L.A. County Fair, has a live show in Redmond over the Halloween weekend.


Throughout the pandemic, the traveling circus—which also made a stop through Central Oregon last year—has stayed afloat by offering virtual performances. For the cast, the “Spooky Spectacular” is the first live show of the season. The show will additionally be offered online, but for those who want to attend in person, they can expect Broadway style, animal-free performances and feats of greatness. A recorded replay will be offered to ticket holders for 30 days after the show. 

“In May we provided our first livestream. We had never done one before, and we were not a video production company,” explained Kevin Venardos, ringmaster and founder of the circus, who was once a ringmaster for Ringling Bros. Circus. “I didn’t know if it was going to work. I didn't know if people would want to pay money for a circus show that they couldn’t see in person.”

Tech issues are another factor. The technical elements of delivering a high-quality and consistent signal to an audience are not necessarily plug-and-play, Venardos said. 

“We had to learn from the ground up about computers and cameras and different kinds of software. I'm grateful that we invested in the technology and learned how to produce a virtual experience, because it has really paid off. We are seeing people all across the country and even in different countries who are buying tickets to see the circus.”

Kevin Venardos, ringmaster and founder of Venardos Circus. - SARAH ERNST PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Sarah Ernst Photography
  • Kevin Venardos, ringmaster and founder of Venardos Circus.

At the Redmond shows, audiences will sit at socially distanced seating pods spaced 6 feet apart from the stage and other pods. Guests will have their temperature taken at the door and wear masks until seated. Cast members will also be equipped with masks at all times during the show. Concessions will be available, but the show’s or-ganizers encourage people to order their snacks online to avoid extra contact.

“I am taking all of the needed protocols for our live show; we’re doing just as much as Disney,” Venardos re-marked. “Families that really want safety measures in place will know that we're following through 100 percent. We are doing everything we can to create an environment that people will feel good about being there.”

click to enlarge Venardos Circus is described as a "touring Broadway-style animal free production." - VENARDOS CIRCUS
  • Venardos Circus
  • Venardos Circus is described as a "touring Broadway-style animal free production."
For Venardos and his crew, the act of bringing people together—and doing it in the safest way possible—is par-amount.

“I will hold my head high knowing that the only way is forward,” he said. “All of these performers need to work, and all of the families out there need a reason to smile. We are all bombarded by so much negative data and stimuli that sometimes we are left believing that there is no hope and all we can do is hide in our homes, I don't believe that.”

Venardos Circus will be live in Redmond at the Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1. Tickets are available at venardoscircus.com.

About The Author

Jess McComb

Jess McComb

Jess McComb is an intern at the Source Weekly but she'd like to pretend she's a full time employee. Her current occupation is high school but she prefers the title 'journalist.' Hobbies include: being the best female skier on the Mountain, color coordinating outfits, obsessively working out and bragging about...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

BOO! Halloween Shows Are Everywhere
Oh! Rats
The Garlic Equation
Party on with the Next Take-Home Brewfest
Spookies
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Sober Holidays

    Sober Holidays

    Abstaining from booze in a town that loves to drink
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Dec 24, 2019

Calendar

See All
Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Film Discussion: "Ixcanul"

Film Discussion: "Ixcanul"

Thu., Oct. 29, 12 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

Give Guide


View Online

More by Jess McComb

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 28-November 4, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation