July 10, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

A Coffee Stop on the Way to Roberts Field Airport 

Geist Beerworks near the Redmond airport

By

If you haven't yet discovered the industrial park that's home to Geist Beerworks near the Redmond airport, here's one more reason to check it out: Coffee. And good coffee, at that. Co-owner Sean White, who opened Amazing Coffee and Cookies with wife Rachel, says he spent a number of years working in coffee spots in Portland, and Santa Cruz, California, before opening the truck, located in the front of their ceramics studio, Flat White, on SW Umatilla in Redmond. The coffee is sourced from Verve in Santa Cruz and Still Vibrato in Portland. Rachel's experience working at Bonta Gelato and The Penny Ice Creamery in Santa Cruz gave her the chops to create her own cookies at the cart. Amazing Coffee and Cookies opened July 1.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Amazing Coffee and Cookies
736 SW Umatilla Ave., Redmond
drinkamazingcoffee.com

