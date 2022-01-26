 A Cold Plunge into the Deschutes | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 26, 2022 Outside » Outside Features

A Cold Plunge into the Deschutes 

Bend's 2022 Polar Plunge is back, in person!

By

Every year around the globe large groups of people gather around extremely cold bodies of water dressed in polar bear costumes, swimsuits or other wacky outfits and dunk their entire body in. The U.S. specifically has been partaking in this yearly event since 1904. Bend's next frozen celebration is happening on Feb. 5 at Riverbend Park on the Deschutes River.

This fun event raises money and awareness for the Special Olympics and features both a 5k and 10k run, plus the main event of the Polar Plunge. The race check-in starts at 8:30am, which is followed by the race at 9:30am. Additionally, the Polar Plunge check-in begins at 9am and the frigid diving takes place at 11am.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

After a year of virtual Polar Plunges across Oregon, dedicated plungers can look forward to bringing back the in-person events for 2022. The registration fee for the 2022 polar plunge cost $10 per participant, and cold-water lovers also have the chance to receive a Polar Plunge t-shirt if they raise $50.

"Each participant commits to raising a minimum of $50 to Plunge, but most people raise much more than that," reads a description at soor.org.

For more information and to register for this frosty occasion, visit support.soor.org.

2022 Polar Plunge
Sat., Feb. 5. 11am
Riverbend Park
799 SW Columbia St., Bend
Support.soor.org
$10


About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • The Cleanup Crew

    The Cleanup Crew

    Carrion beetles perform a much-needed service in the natural world
    • By Jim Anderson
    • Nov 25, 2020
  • All Hail the Queens

    All Hail the Queens

    The future of bumblebee species depends, as it always does, on the queens who have survived winter and are now emerging
    • By LeeAnn Kriegh
    • Apr 14, 2021

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Cornhole Tournament

Cornhole Tournament - Shandy's

Wed., Jan. 26, 10 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

More by Trevor Bradford

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly January 27, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation