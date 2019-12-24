A Decade of Firsts 

Shannon Corey

Lawd have mercy, it's almost the end of the decade!

Do you remember a time before Netflix and chill? Before ride-sharing? Before BABY YODA??!!! We do... but only barely.

In honor of the last Source Weekly issue of the DECADE, we're taking a look back at some of the things—both national and local—our 2010 selves didn't yet know we'd come to love... in no particular order.

Food cart pods

The food cart pod trend started in 2012 in Bend, when David Staley bought a lot off of NW Galveston and began to pursue his dream of a place where food carts could cluster together and people could hang out. A year or so later, The Lot began to blow Bendites' minds. It was a genius idea, obviously, since a handful of other pods have opened up in Bend, Redmond, Crooked River Ranch, Tumalo, Sisters and even Prineville since then... with at least two more on the way for Bend in 2020.

click to enlarge Pixabay

Ah, 2010... when the Great Recession was in full swing, and Bend's real estate market was in a seriously sad state. Or, perhaps for buyers, it was a happy state?

Unlike now, when the median home price for Bend is AROUND $470,000, the 2010 median home price was $192,826—down from $345,597 in 2007.

In-N-Out, Oregon edition

We have ordered an "animal style" off the secret menu, so suffice to say we're in the know—but still, for reasons we can't begin to understand, the In-N-Out franchise maintains a mystique that turns regular, Duck-loving Oregonians into rabid animal-style humanoids when it comes to eating this particular brand of fast food. Maybe it's because Oregonians had to resort to driving to—gasp—CALIFORNIA for years to get some? In any case, Oregon got its comeuppance in 2015, when the first In-N-Out in the state opened in Grants Pass. As of this writing, there are three Oregon locations: Grants Pass, Medford and the new one in Keizer, which opened to much fanfare Dec. 11.

Instagram

Founded in October 2010, it's hard to imagine life without the photo-sharing app, now owned by Facebook.

click to enlarge Pixabay

Launched in March 2010, Pinterest has been interior-design-shaming housewives and overwhelming prospective brides ever since.





Snapchat

Maybe you don't love it, but your kids do... or did. Maybe Snapchat, founded in 2011, is already over... we'll go ask the kids of the Source and get back to you.

click to enlarge Pixabay

Thank you, dating app Tinder, founded in 2012, for teaching us to swipe left. But next time we swipe right, can we get a full dinner out of it?!

click to enlarge Pixabay

Oregonians' battle to allow same-sex marriage started far earlier, and had many twists and turns, but it was finally decided in 2014, when a federal judge ruled that a 2004 Oregon constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage was unconstitutional. The plaintiffs in that case, Deanna Geiger and Jean Nelson, were the first couple to marry in Multnomah County following the decision.

click to enlarge Pixabay

Gone are the days of buying your eighths from that guy who you were too scared to inform was wearing too much patchouli. In 2014, Oregon voters said Yes to Measure 91, which ushered in legal recreational marijuana sales in 2015. (Voters said yes to medical marijuana much earlier, in 1998.)

#MeToo

Let's get this out of the way right now: New York activist Tarana Burke came up with the phrase Me Too in 2006 as a way to recognize the experience of survivors of sexual violence. But it was popularized on Twitter in 2017, when actress Alissa Milano encouraged people to use the hashtag #MeToo—becoming a cultural phenomenon that resulted in the outing of many perpetrators of sexual assault and harassment. Today, Burke continues to encourage people to listen to the experiences of minority women, whose voices are often underrepresented in the #MeToo discussion.

click to enlarge Darris Hurst

Fidget Spinner

Hello and goodbye, fidget spinner. It's been fun and you helped us cope with our... wait, is that a squirrel over there?!

A Short-Term Rental Program

Before 2015, when the City of Bend finally put a Short-Term Rental Program in place, neighbors were seeing entire streets turn over to short-term rental properties, a la Airbnb. When the new program went into effect, new short-term, whole-house rentals couldn't be within 250 feet of one another... though existing ones were grandfathered in. These days, the City is working on implementing new software that will help them track every short-term rental, to be sure homeowners are paying the fees and room taxes required of them and not gaming the system.

click to enlarge Pixabay

OK, OK, the famous account of the current president was created in 2009... but really, where would the 2010s be without it?! @realdonaldtrump issued 146 tweets in 2010, compared to 2,814 in the first half of 2019 alone.

20+ Central Oregon Breweries

click to enlarge Needpix.com

You don't become Beertown, USA without having a brewery or two or 20. In 2010, Central Oregon had eight breweries: Deschutes (1988), Cascade Lakes (1994), Bend Brewing (1995), Silver Moon (2001), McMenamins Old St. Francis School (2004), 10 Barrel (2007), Three Creeks (2008) and Boneyard (2010).

These are some of the breweries Central Oregon has acquired since 2010: GoodLife (2011), The Ale Apothecary (2012), Crux (2012), Sunriver Brewing (2012), Shade Tree (2012), Ochoco (2012), Worthy (2013), Oblivion (2013), RiverBend (2013), Wild Ride (2014), Monkless Belgian (2014), Craft Kitchen & Brewery (2015), Kobold (2015), Immersion (2016), Boss Rambler Beer Club (2018), Geist (2018), Porter (2018), Spider City (2018), Mystic Roots (2019) Bevel Craft (2019) and Initiative (2019). In addition, another eight or so breweries opened and subsequently closed between 2010 and now—including Smith Rock Brewing in Redmond and Rat Hole in Sunriver.

Volcanic Theatre Pub

With music or shows or other events nearly every day of the week, it's hard to overestimate the cultural influence that the Volcanic has on Bend culture. Derek Sitter, his wife Jeanne and a business partner opened the pub/theatre/gathering space in the Century Center in 2013, after a few years of doing plays under the name Volcanic Theatre. In the ensuing years, it's safe to say the Volcanic Theatre Pub has become Bend-famous for offering all-ages shows and a casual atmosphere where all types of creativity—from theatre to music to variety shows—is welcome.

click image Wikimedia Commons

We all know the story: Streaming services lived; video stores died. But did you know that Blockbuster had the chance to get in bed with Netflix? Around the turn of the 21st century, the guys behind Netflix approached Blockbuster, offering to be their streaming service. Blockbuster declined and eventually launched its own streaming service—but by then, Netflix was on the rise. Blockbuster corporate closed the last of its company stores in 2014. When the second-to-the-last store closed in Australia this March, the one right here in Bend became the last one in the world. May it live on in glorious infamy.

click to enlarge Darris Hurst

Is there a cultural phenomenon as earth-shaking and adorable as a freaking BABY YODA??! If so, we don't know about it. Henceforth we will always refer to BABY YODA in all caps. Thank you, 2019, for your BABY YODA bounty.