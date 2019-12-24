 A Decade of News | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 24, 2019 News » Local News

A Decade of News 

A look back at the Source's biggest stories from the past 10 years, 2009-2019

By

To ask an editor of a newspaper to whittle down to just one story that made an impact each year is like asking a teenager to eat just one chip. It's next to impossible. Still, I tried.

As the decade ends, these are some of the stories that had the most impact—or at least got a lot of people talking—from 2009 to 2019. 

In 2017, there was no vaccine for Eclipse Mania. - MAGDALENA BOKOWA
  • Magdalena Bokowa
  • In 2017, there was no vaccine for Eclipse Mania.

2019 - Rent Control

After a bill sailed through the Legislature, some hope the new law will ease the housing squeeze

By Magdalena Bokowa, April 3, 2019

2018 - City Council Votes to Censure Boddie

Five members vote on reprimand for controversial councilor and House 54 candidate

By Chris Miller, Oct. 18, 2018

2017- Festie Lyfe: A Tale of the Symbiosis Global Eclipse Gathering

Sparkles, dust, insomnia, psychedelic trance and a community of 30,000 descend on Big Summit Prairie for the eclipse (part of two full issues we did before and after the eclipse of 2017)

By Magdalena Bokowa, Aug. 23. 2017

2016- When Things Go Terribly Wrong

The man accused of killing Kaylee Sawyer studied criminology and is married to a cop. So what prompted his alleged crime spree?

By Brian Jennings, Aug. 3, 2016

2015 - The Not-So-Wild West

The slow burn of legal weed in Bend

By Erin Rook, July 17, 2015

2014 – Anheuser-Busch Acquires 10 Barrel Brewing

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest beer manufacturer in the world, announced that it will purchase Bend craft brewery

By Erin Rook, Nov. 5, 2014

2013 – The Plot Thickens

Pacific Power says its done with the dam. Meanwhile, two businessmen try to dive into pond's future

By James Williams, Nov. 28, 2013

2012 - Head East: Why Bend Could Be Oregon's Next College Town

OSU-Cascades will begin to pursue a four-year educational program

By Eric Flowers, May 16, 2012

2011- Treading Water in Foreclosureville

What happens when your neighbor walks away and no one returns

By Source Staff, Sept. 14, 2011

2010 – Bend's Goosegate Ruffles Feathers in Canada

I knew Bend's mass Canada goose execution would cause consternation among local animal lovers, but who could have guessed it would touch off an international incident?

By Source Staff, Jul. 7, 2010

2009 – Over in a Barrel

Plan for Colorado Street Dam Could Benefit Fish, Floaters and Paddlers

By Eric Flowers, July 15, 2009

Also worth a look: Through the Looking Glass: 20 Years of the Source Weekly

The Source's 20th Anniversary issue in September 2017, when we recapped the previous 20 year's worth of stories in Central Oregon's locally owned newspaper.

Find these stories all at BendSource.com

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 24-31, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    The Biggest Local Stories of 2019

    • by Matt McDonald
    • Dec 24, 2019
    From living on hot sauce to a Republican walkout, there's lots to remember about the past year More »

  • Local News »

    A Decade of Firsts

    • by The Source Staff
    • Dec 24, 2019
    From same-sex marriage to #MeToo to Central Oregon's proliferation of food cart pods, we've come a long way in the past 10 years. Here's a look back at things we didn't have in 2010 More »

  • Local News »

    Source Weekly Update Podcast 12/26/19

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Dec 24, 2019
    It's the end of the decade! Here are things we didn't have in 2010... from Baby Yoda to food cart pods More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

  • Flying the Wild West

    Flying the Wild West

    If you want a gauge of how Central Oregon's population is growing—and where the growth and visitors are coming from—look no further than the area's main airport
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 30, 2018
  • A new Candidate for House District 54

    A new Candidate for House District 54

    Amanda La Bell is running on the Oregon Working Families ballot line
    • by Chris Miller
    • Aug 27, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation