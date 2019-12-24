A Decade of News 

To ask an editor of a newspaper to whittle down to just one story that made an impact each year is like asking a teenager to eat just one chip. It's next to impossible. Still, I tried.

As the decade ends, these are some of the stories that had the most impact—or at least got a lot of people talking—from 2009 to 2019.

Magdalena Bokowa

In 2017, there was no vaccine for Eclipse Mania.

2019 - Rent Control

After a bill sailed through the Legislature, some hope the new law will ease the housing squeeze

By Magdalena Bokowa, April 3, 2019

2018 - City Council Votes to Censure Boddie

Five members vote on reprimand for controversial councilor and House 54 candidate

By Chris Miller, Oct. 18, 2018

2017- Festie Lyfe: A Tale of the Symbiosis Global Eclipse Gathering

Sparkles, dust, insomnia, psychedelic trance and a community of 30,000 descend on Big Summit Prairie for the eclipse (part of two full issues we did before and after the eclipse of 2017)

By Magdalena Bokowa, Aug. 23. 2017

2016- When Things Go Terribly Wrong

The man accused of killing Kaylee Sawyer studied criminology and is married to a cop. So what prompted his alleged crime spree?

By Brian Jennings, Aug. 3, 2016

2015 - The Not-So-Wild West

The slow burn of legal weed in Bend

By Erin Rook, July 17, 2015

2014 – Anheuser-Busch Acquires 10 Barrel Brewing

Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest beer manufacturer in the world, announced that it will purchase Bend craft brewery

By Erin Rook, Nov. 5, 2014

2013 – The Plot Thickens

Pacific Power says its done with the dam. Meanwhile, two businessmen try to dive into pond's future

By James Williams, Nov. 28, 2013

2012 - Head East: Why Bend Could Be Oregon's Next College Town

OSU-Cascades will begin to pursue a four-year educational program

By Eric Flowers, May 16, 2012

What happens when your neighbor walks away and no one returns

By Source Staff, Sept. 14, 2011

2010 – Bend's Goosegate Ruffles Feathers in Canada

I knew Bend's mass Canada goose execution would cause consternation among local animal lovers, but who could have guessed it would touch off an international incident?

By Source Staff, Jul. 7, 2010

2009 – Over in a Barrel

Plan for Colorado Street Dam Could Benefit Fish, Floaters and Paddlers

By Eric Flowers, July 15, 2009

Also worth a look: Through the Looking Glass: 20 Years of the Source Weekly

The Source's 20th Anniversary issue in September 2017, when we recapped the previous 20 year's worth of stories in Central Oregon's locally owned newspaper.

