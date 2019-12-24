A Decade of News 

To ask an editor of a newspaper to whittle down to just one story that made an impact each year is like asking a teenager to eat just one chip. It's next to impossible. Still, I tried.
As the decade ends, these are some of the stories that had the most impact—or at least got a lot of people talking—from 2009 to 2019.
After a bill sailed through the Legislature, some hope the new law will ease the housing squeeze
By Magdalena Bokowa, April 3, 2019
Five members vote on reprimand for controversial councilor and House 54 candidate
By Chris Miller, Oct. 18, 2018
Sparkles, dust, insomnia, psychedelic trance and a community of 30,000 descend on Big Summit Prairie for the eclipse (part of two full issues we did before and after the eclipse of 2017)
By Magdalena Bokowa, Aug. 23. 2017
The man accused of killing Kaylee Sawyer studied criminology and is married to a cop. So what prompted his alleged crime spree?
By Brian Jennings, Aug. 3, 2016
The slow burn of legal weed in Bend
By Erin Rook, July 17, 2015
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the largest beer manufacturer in the world, announced that it will purchase Bend craft brewery
By Erin Rook, Nov. 5, 2014
Pacific Power says its done with the dam. Meanwhile, two businessmen try to dive into pond's future
By James Williams, Nov. 28, 2013
OSU-Cascades will begin to pursue a four-year educational program
By Eric Flowers, May 16, 2012
What happens when your neighbor walks away and no one returns
By Source Staff, Sept. 14, 2011
I knew Bend's mass Canada goose execution would cause consternation among local animal lovers, but who could have guessed it would touch off an international incident?
By Source Staff, Jul. 7, 2010
Plan for Colorado Street Dam Could Benefit Fish, Floaters and Paddlers
By Eric Flowers, July 15, 2009
The Source's 20th Anniversary issue in September 2017, when we recapped the previous 20 year's worth of stories in Central Oregon's locally owned newspaper.
