April 25, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

A Dinner for Tequila Lovers 

Wine dinners happen all the time, but a tequila dinner is special—especially one that starts with a cucumber margarita. The evening is hosted by spirit educator, Hoke Harden at McMenamin's Old St. Francis School and features an array of tequilas paired with an exciting five-course Mexican menu from Executive Chef Matt Schumaker-Meyers. The menu features dishes including cactus paddle, chorizo and shrimp packages, crab stuffed plantains and pork belly, ancho chile, hominy and radish soup. With all those libations you might plan to stay at the hotel.

Old St. Francis School Tequila Dinner
Fri., May 4. 7 pm,
$90
700 NW Bond St., Bend
mcmenamins.com
541-382-5174



