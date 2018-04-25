A Dinner for Tequila Lovers 

click to enlarge Pinterest

Old St. Francis School Tequila Dinner

Fri., May 4. 7 pm,

$90

700 NW Bond St., Bend

mcmenamins.com

541-382-5174

ine dinners happen all the time, but a tequila dinner is special—especially one that starts with a cucumber margarita. The evening is hosted by spirit educator, Hoke Harden at McMenamin's Old St. Francis School and features an array of tequilas paired with an exciting five-course Mexican menu from Executive Chef Matt Schumaker-Meyers. The menu features dishes including cactus paddle, chorizo and shrimp packages, crab stuffed plantains and pork belly, ancho chile, hominy and radish soup. With all those libations you might plan to stay at the hotel.