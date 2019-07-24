A Downtown Art Forage 

I often hear people say, "I don't understand art—I just know what I like." As an arts educator, this is always my opportunity to jump in, because the truth is, knowing what you like is the point of art. It gives us language to see ourselves and the world and how we go together.

Laundromat 029, oil painting by Donald Yatom.

Donald Yatomi

On display at Peterson Roth Gallery

Yatomi's ability to deeply express what can appear to be mundane moments is the thing I love about his art. It reminds us that there is "poetry light." There's intimacy in the everyday. The deep, thick strokes of his work give a richness and importance to the subject. The paintings currently on display are all places in Bend, but they're not exactly the places we're used to seeing portrayed. My particular favorite is the "Laundromat 029," which looks like you're standing at the back of Sip-n-Suds, adjacent to the M&J Tavern.

The Peterson-Roth Gallery will feature Yatomi's work in August, showcasing 12+ paintings, with an opening reception during First Friday, Aug. 2.

click to enlarge Teafly Peterson

Waves, walnut sculpture by Michael Bryant.

Michael Bryant

On display at The Wooden Jewel

Tucked in the back of The Wooden Jewel are two contemporary sculptures made of wood. At first glance, I thought perhaps there was damage to the sculpture, but no— rather, the artist, Michael Bryant, has sculpted a modern, geometric piece from walnut leaving the natural flaws of the wood, giving it room to breathe and feel organic.

I was struck by seeing that Bryant's other work varied so much from these two pieces. With a huge range of talent, his realistic sculptures of animals are quite impressive. Bryant owns The Wooden Jewel—a new space on Bond Street—with his wife, Denise.

click to enlarge Teafly Peterson

Biking Guide 11, enamel on glass on steel by Alisa Looney.

Alisa Looney

On display at The Red Chair Gallery

Whenever I walk into Red Chair Gallery, I'm struck by the high level of craftsmanship in Central Oregon. Red Chair is an artist-run gallery. One artist that popped out for me on this visit was Alisa Looney, and especially, her works of enamel (glass) on steel. The effect, combined with her light, playful illustrative style, makes these metal sculptures feel like they've popped off the page of a storybook.

Donald Yatomi

Through August

Peterson/ Roth Gallery

206 NW Oregon Ave, Ste. 1, Bend

petersonroth.com

Michael Bryant

Display ongoing

The Wooden Jewel

844 NW Bond St., Ste. 100, Bend

thewoodenjewel.com

Alisa Looney

Display ongoing

The Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave, Bend

alooney.com