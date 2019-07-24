Search
July 24, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

A Downtown Art Forage 

A stroll through town to find art currently on display

By

I often hear people say, "I don't understand art—I just know what I like." As an arts educator, this is always my opportunity to jump in, because the truth is, knowing what you like is the point of art. It gives us language to see ourselves and the world and how we go together.

Laundromat 029, oil painting by Donald Yatom. - TEAFLY PETERSON
  • Teafly Peterson
  • Laundromat 029, oil painting by Donald Yatom.

This week, I took a stroll downtown to just "see what I like."


Donald Yatomi
On display at Peterson Roth Gallery

Yatomi's ability to deeply express what can appear to be mundane moments is the thing I love about his art. It reminds us that there is "poetry light." There's intimacy in the everyday. The deep, thick strokes of his work give a richness and importance to the subject. The paintings currently on display are all places in Bend, but they're not exactly the places we're used to seeing portrayed. My particular favorite is the "Laundromat 029," which looks like you're standing at the back of Sip-n-Suds, adjacent to the M&J Tavern.

The Peterson-Roth Gallery will feature Yatomi's work in August, showcasing 12+ paintings, with an opening reception during First Friday, Aug. 2.

click to enlarge Waves, walnut sculpture by Michael Bryant. - TEAFLY PETERSON
  • Teafly Peterson
  • Waves, walnut sculpture by Michael Bryant.

Michael Bryant
On display at The Wooden Jewel

Tucked in the back of The Wooden Jewel are two contemporary sculptures made of wood. At first glance, I thought perhaps there was damage to the sculpture, but no— rather, the artist, Michael Bryant, has sculpted a modern, geometric piece from walnut leaving the natural flaws of the wood, giving it room to breathe and feel organic.

I was struck by seeing that Bryant's other work varied so much from these two pieces. With a huge range of talent, his realistic sculptures of animals are quite impressive. Bryant owns The Wooden Jewel—a new space on Bond Street—with his wife, Denise.

click to enlarge Biking Guide 11, enamel on glass on steel by Alisa Looney. - TEAFLY PETERSON
  • Teafly Peterson
  • Biking Guide 11, enamel on glass on steel by Alisa Looney.

Alisa Looney
On display at The Red Chair Gallery

Whenever I walk into Red Chair Gallery, I'm struck by the high level of craftsmanship in Central Oregon. Red Chair is an artist-run gallery. One artist that popped out for me on this visit was Alisa Looney, and especially, her works of enamel (glass) on steel. The effect, combined with her light, playful illustrative style, makes these metal sculptures feel like they've popped off the page of a storybook.

Looney's work has movement in it that feels graceful and playful. While her work at Red Chair is primarily these small pieces, Looney also works on large-scale public pieces, displayed on her website, and also teaches courses in her unique technique.

Donald Yatomi
Through August
Peterson/ Roth Gallery
206 NW Oregon Ave, Ste. 1, Bend
petersonroth.com

Michael Bryant
Display ongoing
The Wooden Jewel
844 NW Bond St., Ste. 100, Bend
thewoodenjewel.com

Alisa Looney
Display ongoing
The Red Chair Gallery
103 NW Oregon Ave, Bend
alooney.com

