A Drive for More Fresh Produce 

Have a backyard full of more zucchini than you can possibly handle? Instead of tossing it, a local group is encouraging people to donate it.



The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is looking for donations of produce from local gardeners, farmers and owners of fruit trees. HDFFA's Grow & Give program allows people with an overabundance of produce to donate it to people in need. HDFFA is also running an on-farm gleaning program, in which volunteers harvest excess produce directly from fruit trees, gardens and farms.

click image Gavin Anderson/Flickr

The Grow & Give program has already collected more than 6,000 pounds of local produce for the local food bank, NeighborImpact, but has a goal of collecting at least 15,000 pounds for the year. People interested in donating fresh produce can contact info@hdffa.org or call at 541-390-3572.