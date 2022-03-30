A Flower-Infused Cocktail 

As spring begins to bloom, we're greeted with delightful flowers unfurling their petals after a long winter's rest. Forsythia, Oregon grape, cherry blossom, black locust and lilac are a few of my edible spring favorites you'll find popping up in Central Oregon. But there's no spring flower as charming in my opinion as the sweet violet. With their delicate and distinctive fragrance, they are among some of my most favorite flowers. A woodland fixture, violets can be found dotting forest floors or popping up in shaded gardens or lawns. In the wild they are found in many different shades of blue, purple, yellow and white.

Step aside, beer and cider; make way for spring flower-infused drinks blooming with herbal delights.

This recipe, Aviator Glasses, swaps in tequila for the gin from an enchanting and understated classic Prohibition-era cocktail called The Aviation. It becomes an entirely different experience, yet equally as alluring.



Aviator Glasses

• 1 1/2 oz blanco tequila

• 1/2 oz maraschino liqueur

• 1/4 oz Crème de Violette

• 3/4 oz lime juice

• Grapefruit slice

Pour the tequila, maraschino liqueur, Crème de Violette and lime juice into a shaker over ice and shake for 30 seconds. Strain into a glass over ice and garnish with violet flowers and grapefruit slice.

Perhaps you, too, have a love of flowers, and like me, you enjoy crafting cocktails. And maybe you're wanting to know a little more about the flowers around you. I wrote "The Flower-Infused Cocktail" book as a love letter to flowers and an ode to the appreciation of blooms beyond the vase. It's the flower lover's favorite book with a fresh take on traditional mixology, infusing the taste of over 60 different edible flowers with history and folklore. With categories like Glam Garnishing, Salts & Sugars, Bitters, Shrubs & Syrups and more, "The Flower-Infused Cocktail" will leave you inspired to infuse the flavors and symbolism of different flowers beyond the vase and into building your home bar and edible flower pantry.

