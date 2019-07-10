Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 10, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

A Food Cart Run by Kids 

Kid Made Camp in Bend and Sisters

By

Food carts abound in Central Oregon these days—and soon, there will even be one run by kids. Angelena Bosco, founder of Kid Made Camp in Bend and Sisters, is launching a Kid Made Camp with a focus on food carts. The camp takes place Aug. 19 to 23, and then campers will run their own food cart at the Sisters Farmers Market Sunday, Aug 25. Kids will serve smoothies as well as items normally served at Bosco's Central and South American cart, Simple 'N' Fresh.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Kid Made Camp
kidmadecamp.com
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 10-17, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation