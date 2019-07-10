A Food Cart Run by Kids 

Food carts abound in Central Oregon these days—and soon, there will even be one run by kids. Angelena Bosco, founder of Kid Made Camp in Bend and Sisters, is launching a Kid Made Camp with a focus on food carts. The camp takes place Aug. 19 to 23, and then campers will run their own food cart at the Sisters Farmers Market Sunday, Aug 25. Kids will serve smoothies as well as items normally served at Bosco's Central and South American cart, Simple 'N' Fresh.



Kid Made Camp

kidmadecamp.com