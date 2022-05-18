A Foodie Store for Redmond 

Finding that special flavor for your next foodie meal just got easier in Redmond. Arome is a new store in downtown Redmond offering spice, tea, olive oil and vinegars, along with other specialty kitchen items. The is the second store of its kind for owner Janice Bell, who opened the first Arome store in Hood River, Oregon in 2017, according to the store’s website.



The store grinds whole, fresh spices on site and makes blends of various spices for specialty dishes. Oh, and there’s a wine bar, too. The retail store is open Mon-Sat 10am to 7pm and Sundays 11am to 5pm, and the wine bar is open Thu-Sat Noon to 7pm, and Sundays Noon to 5pm. Arome is located at 432 SW 6th Street in Redmond.