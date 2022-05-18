 A Foodie Store for Redmond | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 18, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

A Foodie Store for Redmond 

Spices, olive oils and a wine bar for downtown Redmond

By

Finding that special flavor for your next foodie meal just got easier in Redmond. Arome is a new store in downtown Redmond offering spice, tea, olive oil and vinegars, along with other specialty kitchen items. The is the second store of its kind for owner Janice Bell, who opened the first Arome store in Hood River, Oregon in 2017, according to the store’s website.

The store grinds whole, fresh spices on site and makes blends of various spices for specialty dishes. Oh, and there’s a wine bar, too. The retail store is open Mon-Sat 10am to 7pm and Sundays 11am to 5pm, and the wine bar is open Thu-Sat Noon to 7pm, and Sundays Noon to 5pm. Arome is located at 432 SW 6th Street in Redmond.

click to enlarge AROMEKITCHEN.COM
  • aromekitchen.com

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Boomer Country

Boomer Country - McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Wed., May 18, 6-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Little Donuts, Big Buzz

    Little Donuts, Big Buzz

    Crave Mini Donuts moves from McMinnville to Bend
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 18, 2022
  • 'Black Bird Blue' Debuts

    'Black Bird Blue' Debuts

    Local poet Melissa Broderick Eaton spreads her wings with her first published collection
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 11, 2022
  • Laughter: Not a Finite Resource

    Laughter: Not a Finite Resource

    Bend's comedy scene is blowing up. Meet some of the players changing the game and bringing the fun to every corner of the city
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • May 4, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly May 19, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation