 A Fresh Fish Market for NWX | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 26, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

A Fresh Fish Market for NWX 

Sebastian's fills a hole in the Bend market

By

A new fish market and seafood cafe held its grand opening at The Grove in Northwest Crossing in Bend this month. Sebastian's Seafood & Specialty Market offers a full-service seafood case as well as ready-to-eat seafood and sushi, along with a seafood cafe menu that includes Firecracker Calamari, Fish and Chips, a Lobster Roll and other seafood sandwiches.

Owner Sebastian Galletti grew up in a family that runs a seafood distribution, wholesale and retail business in California, so after working in the family business for 10 years it was a natural choice to open his own operation. Galletti's ties to the seafood industry are a benefit to customers, he said.

Go, fish! The Grove gets all fresh with it. - SEBASTIAN GALLETTI
  • Sebastian Galletti
  • Go, fish! The Grove gets all fresh with it.

"I've got a lot of sourcing behind me," Galletti told the Source. "I've had an exploding response from every single item—there's something there for everybody."

Sebastian's has fresh and frozen seafood delivered by three different companies six days a week, with 80% coming from his own family's business, he said. Sebastian's fills a hole in the Bend market; before opening, grocery stores were the only places to get fresh seafood in the area.

Sebastian's Seafood & Specialty Market
921 Mt. Washington Dr., Bend
sebastiansseafoodbend.com


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Cornhole Tournament

Cornhole Tournament - Shandy's

Wed., Jan. 26, 10 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • Vamonos Climbing, Skiing and More

    Vamonos Climbing, Skiing and More

    An interview with the new program coordinator for Vamonos Outside, Wesley Heredia
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Jan 19, 2022
  • Relief Funding for Oregon Artists

    Relief Funding for Oregon Artists

    Oregon Arts Commission announces a second round of funding for artists impacted by the pandemic
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Jan 19, 2022
  • Hearing from Survivors

    Hearing from Survivors

    A locally produced book highlights the experience of those who have had a stroke, and what they've learned
    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Jan 13, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly January 27, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation