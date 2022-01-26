A Fresh Fish Market for NWX 

A new fish market and seafood cafe held its grand opening at The Grove in Northwest Crossing in Bend this month. Sebastian's Seafood & Specialty Market offers a full-service seafood case as well as ready-to-eat seafood and sushi, along with a seafood cafe menu that includes Firecracker Calamari, Fish and Chips, a Lobster Roll and other seafood sandwiches.

Owner Sebastian Galletti grew up in a family that runs a seafood distribution, wholesale and retail business in California, so after working in the family business for 10 years it was a natural choice to open his own operation. Galletti's ties to the seafood industry are a benefit to customers, he said.

Sebastian Galletti

Go, fish! The Grove gets all fresh with it.

"I've got a lot of sourcing behind me," Galletti told the Source. "I've had an exploding response from every single item—there's something there for everybody."

Sebastian's has fresh and frozen seafood delivered by three different companies six days a week, with 80% coming from his own family's business, he said. Sebastian's fills a hole in the Bend market; before opening, grocery stores were the only places to get fresh seafood in the area.

Sebastian's Seafood & Specialty Market

921 Mt. Washington Dr., Bend

sebastiansseafoodbend.com