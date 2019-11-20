A Friendly Tone 

Grace Caston is a Bend-based singer/songwriter with a powerful yet delicate voice. Her debut EP, "Home," showcases a certain finesse as Caston dips in and out between harmonies with ease. Set to release to the public on Nov. 23 with a show at Spoken Moto, "Home" is a record that should be immediately added to your local music collection. The EP is wise, thoughtful and a great example of how poetry and songwriting connect.

The music video for Caston's song, "Home," is now available on YouTube.

Caston's knack for storytelling is showcased the minute the title track starts. She paints a picture of a past sanctuary in California as she sings, "I can smell the ocean, just sitting in our yard. Salty air and not a care, living from the heart." Caston continues to detail places of home built right before her eyes—and how they disappeared just the same as they came.

Listeners can hear an honesty and openness in Caston's voice as she sings throughout the project. Her tone invites listeners in and makes them want to listen—like talking with a good friend over coffee. Caston also isn't afraid to stand up for others. On "Songbird," she pushes those silenced to speak out for what they believe in. Then on "Love is Love," Caston makes the case for all types of love—because in the end it's just the feeling that matters, and it's something everybody seeks.

"Home" is a great compilation of folk music made right here in Central Oregon—and with a voice like Caston's it's hard not to be successful. While this may be her debut EP, it's clear music has long been a large part of Caston's life. She's found her sweet spot and lets the vocals and songwriting do the heavy lifting on the project. It's because of this that "Home" comes off both effortless and timeless.

Grace Caston EP Release Party

Sat., Nov. 23. 7-9pm

Spoken Moto

310 SW Industrial Way, Bend

No cover