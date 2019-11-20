 A Friendly Tone | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 20, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

A Friendly Tone 

Grace Caston releases her debut EP, "Home"

By

Grace Caston is a Bend-based singer/songwriter with a powerful yet delicate voice. Her debut EP, "Home," showcases a certain finesse as Caston dips in and out between harmonies with ease. Set to release to the public on Nov. 23 with a show at Spoken Moto, "Home" is a record that should be immediately added to your local music collection. The EP is wise, thoughtful and a great example of how poetry and songwriting connect.

The music video for Caston's song, "Home," is now available on YouTube. - NATE GERHARDT
  • Nate Gerhardt
  • The music video for Caston's song, "Home," is now available on YouTube.

Caston's knack for storytelling is showcased the minute the title track starts. She paints a picture of a past sanctuary in California as she sings, "I can smell the ocean, just sitting in our yard. Salty air and not a care, living from the heart." Caston continues to detail places of home built right before her eyes—and how they disappeared just the same as they came.

Listeners can hear an honesty and openness in Caston's voice as she sings throughout the project. Her tone invites listeners in and makes them want to listen—like talking with a good friend over coffee. Caston also isn't afraid to stand up for others. On "Songbird," she pushes those silenced to speak out for what they believe in. Then on "Love is Love," Caston makes the case for all types of love—because in the end it's just the feeling that matters, and it's something everybody seeks.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

"Home" is a great compilation of folk music made right here in Central Oregon—and with a voice like Caston's it's hard not to be successful. While this may be her debut EP, it's clear music has long been a large part of Caston's life. She's found her sweet spot and lets the vocals and songwriting do the heavy lifting on the project. It's because of this that "Home" comes off both effortless and timeless.

Grace Caston EP Release Party
Sat., Nov. 23. 7-9pm
Spoken Moto
310 SW Industrial Way, Bend
No cover


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 20-27, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    The Sound of Home Comfort

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 20, 2019
    Trent Wagler talks about The Steel Wheels' latest album More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Another Chapter

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 13, 2019
    A pre-brunch chat with singer/songwriter Pearl Charles More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    "Dead Leaves"

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Nov 13, 2019
    A new single and release party from The Color Study More »
  • More »

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation