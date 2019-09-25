Search
September 25, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

A guest tap spot for Silver Moon Brewing 

Riff Craft Food & Beverage Taproom is playing host to Silver Moon taps throughout Silver Moon's three-week closure

By

Patrons of Silver Moon Brewing will find a "closed" sign on the door right now, due to a license/compliance issue with the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. But in a sign of solidarity, Riff Craft Food & Beverage Taproom is playing host to Silver Moon taps throughout Silver Moon's three-week closure.

Don&#39;t have to live like a Riff-ugee. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  • Don't have to live like a Riff-ugee.

Riff has a sign outside its tap room right now, dubbing it the "Riff-ugee Camp" for Silver Moon. Through Oct. 12, Silver Moon fans can find the brewery's beers, as well as its Monday Locals' Night and Thursday Night Trivia at Riff, in The Box Factory on Arizona Avenue. Silver Moon will be in the "penalty box" through Oct. 12, according to its website.

