May 26, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Summer Music Guide

A Guide to Outdoor Yoga this Summer 

Whether you want to flow next to the river or stretch out with a beer, Bend has an outdoor yoga class for you

By

Many of Bend's yoga studios are leaving the Zoom screens behind and opening yoga spaces for practice. But for people who still don't want to be confined indoors, Bend will have a bounty of outdoor yoga options throughout the summer. Here are five Bend studios offering outdoor yoga classes this summer season.

Yogis practice at the Haven Coworking patio space, perched on the cliffs above the Deschutes River.
  • Courtesy Tiffany White
  • Yogis practice at the Haven Coworking patio space, perched on the cliffs above the Deschutes River.

The Yoga Lab

Three days a week, The Yoga Lab holds hour-long riverside flows at Pioneer Park. Yogis can tune into nature and get grounded, all while practicing physically distanced. The owner of The Yoga Lab, Ulla Lundgren, will also teach a lakeside yoga flow at The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse every Sunday starting May 30. Yogis can make a day of it and enjoy a paddle, hike around the lake or stay for dinner and drinks at the lodge. Find more information at theyogalabbend.com.

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park
1525 NW Wall St, Bend
$15

Sundays 4:30-6 p.m., May 30-Sept. 5 (no class on July 4)
Suttle Lodge & Boathouse
13300 US-20, Sisters
$15

Free Spirit Bend

Throughout the summer, Free Spirit Bend will offer outdoor classes six mornings a week. Yoga teachers guide students through vinyasa flows and fitness classes on the grass next to the Deschutes River Trail and Wheel Fun Rentals in the Old Mill District. Participants are spaced 6 to 10 feet apart, and no masks are needed. The studio will also hold special outdoor yoga events, such as a women's outdoor and tea-drinking class, prenatal yoga picnics and sunset flows. See freespiritbend.com for the schedule and pricing of these events.

Daily 9:15-10:15 a.m. except Thursday
Yoga grass next to the Deschutes River Trail and Wheel Fun Rentals in the Old Mill District
$14

The Haven Coworking

COURTESY TIFFANY WHITE
  • Courtesy Tiffany White

Starting in June, coworking space The Haven will start offering outdoor classes on its patio, which sits on the cliffs overlooking the Deschutes River, across from Farewell Bend Park. Membership at The Haven isn't required to attend yoga classes. Stay tuned for the Haven's class schedule, which will be released on their website, worklifehaven.com.

The Haven Coworking
1001 SW Disk Dr, Bend
Sliding scale $10-$20

Wild Thing Yoga

Starting in June when the weather warms up, Wild Thing Yoga will host weekly classes outside at the Deschutes Brewery, Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center and the LOGE Bend. All classes will be donation-based, and proceeds will go to local nonprofits, such as the riding center. Find more information at wildthingbend.com.

Fridays 5:30 p.m.
Deschutes Brewery Warehouse
399 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr, Bend

Saturdays 9:30 a.m.
Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center
60575 Billadeau Rd, Bend

Sundays 9 a.m.
LOGE Bend
19221 SW Century Dr, Bend

All donation-based

Bend Beer Yoga

This summer, Bend Beer Yoga will resume its outdoor events, which mix the drinking of beer (or cider, wine or cocktails) with beginner yoga poses and are typically held at breweries throughout Bend. This option is perfect for people who have little yoga experience but love to drink and have fun. Details on beer yoga events will be released on bendbeeryoga.com.

Location TBD
Mid-June
$15-$20, may include pint glass or beer

Hanna Merzbach

