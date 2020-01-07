A Half-Mil and Counting 

I
n years past, the Source Weekly’s
Give Guide helped local nonprofits get the word out about the work they’re doing i
n the community. But this year, the program went one giant step further by partnering with What If We Could and adding a digital giving component, CentralOregonGives.com
, in which people could donate directly to any nonprofit involved, all from one place.
Those giant steps had a giant impact, with the new version of the program, called Central Oregon Gives, collecting $580,000 in its inaugural year. While people donated generously to dozens of nonprofits, three raised huge amounts. The top-fundraising nonprofit was the Boys and Girls Club
of Bend, receiving $134,992 through the program, followed by Saving Grace
and First Story
. The Boys and Girls Club earned an additional $25,000 in matching funds from an anonymous donor for being the top fundraiser in the program.
“This campaign was so aptly named—Central Oregon Gives,” said Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Juliana Williams. “As we kick off our 25th anniversary of building great futures for Bend’s youth, we are deeply grateful to each donor who gave generously to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend. The future is bright!”
What if We Could’s founder, Rys Fairbrother, and Source Publisher Aaron Switzer are already looking ahead to the next holiday season, aiming to raise $1 million in contributions in 2020.