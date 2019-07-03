A La Pine Food Cart Lot 

A new food cart pod is coming to Morrison Street in La Pine. Owner Denny Morgan says he's developing the lot in two phases. For now, there's space for two food carts, but the second phase will make room for more restaurants, and Morgan has plans to convert an old log cabin on the property into a taproom. So far, Morgan has ACME Hotdogs lined up for the Fourth of July, and is currently seeking out other food carts to join his community. Food cart operators interested in learning more about the food cart pod can call Morgan for more information.



Submitted

La Pine A La Cart

51555 Morrison St., La Pine

541-706-1965