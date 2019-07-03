Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 03, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

A La Pine Food Cart Lot 

By

A new food cart pod is coming to Morrison Street in La Pine. Owner Denny Morgan says he's developing the lot in two phases. For now, there's space for two food carts, but the second phase will make room for more restaurants, and Morgan has plans to convert an old log cabin on the property into a taproom. So far, Morgan has ACME Hotdogs lined up for the Fourth of July, and is currently seeking out other food carts to join his community. Food cart operators interested in learning more about the food cart pod can call Morgan for more information.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

La Pine A La Cart
51555 Morrison St., La Pine
541-706-1965


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 3-10, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Keely Damara

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation