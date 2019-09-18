Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 18, 2019 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

A Lifetime in the Making 

The Jess Ryan Band is releasing its debut album–something the lead singer has always had set in motion

By

You've probably already seen them play at many locations around Central Oregon and heard her iconic voice, but The Jess Ryan Band is about to do something it hasn't done yet: release an album.

The Jess Ryan Band celebrates its first album this Friday. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • The Jess Ryan Band celebrates its first album this Friday.

Made up of James Hutchens, Joshua Hernandez, Patrick Bedard, Andrew Lyons and, of course, Jess Ryan, the band recorded the album over six months at Featherlight Studios in Bend. The group made sure to make the most of its time in the studio, releasing an album that extends beyond just rock music. At times it's jazzy, slightly punk, slightly folky and always fun. My personal favorite is "Love Me Love Me Not."

Ahead of the band's release show at Volcanic Theatre Pub, the Source Weekly chatted with Ryan about the album and her experiences with music.

Source Weekly: What was the recording process like for you? Did you have most of the songs written?

Jess Ryan: Yeah, definitely. We had all the songs written. At that point we had the hard discussion of which songs do we want to be on the album, and as a band, we kind of deliberated on that. But we were also really open to the idea of exploring and adding new layers and depths to those songs in the studio. We were looking forward to that part.

SW: I imagine it was fun to get in there and play around with material?

JR: Exactly! And I love Steven! He's the main guy over there at Featherlight Studios. He was like, 'we're gonna record everything, AND the kitchen sink!' Which is great, because I love that, like, 'let's hear as much as we can.' He encouraged this environment where we could explore and try different things. And it turned out really well, I think.

SW: Throughout the album you have this balance of these really jazzy and rocky sounds, and it's cool to see you guys switch it up on basically every song.

JR: That was one of the things we talked about. Were we going to have some theme with the songs? Were these songs too different from one another? Is it going to be a cohesive album? But in the end we chose songs that, you know, this is what we're writing, this is who we are. We're not easily defined or pigeonholed into one category. And I like that the album reflects that.

“This band, these guys that I play with–I’ve waited to find them and be with them to do this. I am so honored to work with them.” —Jess Ryan click to tweet

SW: One thing with your voice, it was impressive to see you extend it to such different spots. Have you been singing for a long time?

JR: I remember when I was kid, like singing in the backyard at the top of my lungs and getting told to, like, shut up because I was being obnoxious or annoying people [laughs]. But yeah, I was in choir in junior high school. Growing up, whenever somebody asked me what I wanted to be I always said I wanted to be a singer or an actress. It was recently brought to my attention when I told someone that, they were like, 'well you are! You're doing both things.' I'm not currently doing theatre, but the theatrics are there in our performance. James, our guitarist, will always say I'm "hamming it up." But I can't help but get into it. It's just who I am.

SW: Who were some of your influences growing up, as far as singing goes?

JR: I started listening to Ani Difranco when I was 15. She was a huge influence on me...I was really drawn to all the rocker chicks. Fiona Apple; I really like her.

SW: Are you excited about the release show coming up?

JR: I am so excited! My mom is coming from Arizona and I think a bunch of our friends are gonna be there. I mean, this is something I've wanted to do my whole life, record an album.

I do believe that everything happens in perfect time, space, and sequence. For me, it's like, I had to do certain things. Experience, and travel and love and feel heartbreak—and all these things led me here in Central Oregon with these guys. This band, these guys that I play with—I've waited to find them and be with them to do this. I am so honored to work with them.

Jess Ryan Band Release Party w/ Cosmonautical & Guardians Of The Underdog
Fri., Sept. 20, 8pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$10


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 18-25, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Readers also liked…

  • Musical Haven

    Musical Haven

    Escape the weight of the world with "Celtgrass" jams from Irish band We Banjo 3
    • by Anne Pick
    • Feb 8, 2018
  • Full Nelson

    Full Nelson

    Lukas Nelson and his band bring a full-on show of funk, blues, country and rock to Bend
    • by Alan Sculley
    • Mar 14, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation