Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 18, 2018 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

A Live Experience 

World's Finest recreates a live performance on the new album, "Chromatophores"

By
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

While the World's Finest performance on 4/20 may be a celebration of the cannabis community in Central Oregon, you don't have to be someone who partakes in the enjoyment of the plant in order to enjoy the varied, yet refined sound of the band.

"We've been coming to Bend forever, it feels like. We've done two New Year's shows there and it's always been a party. Bend gets down with our particular brand of fun," Chris Couch, the band's guitarist and vocalist, says.

This time around, World's Finest, a band focused strongly on string-centric Americana, but also dabbling in reggae, funk and bluegrass, returns to Central Oregon from their home base of Portland, with a new album in tow. "Chromatophores" uses more experimental instrumental landscapes and longer compositions to represent what the band does in concert.

"We wanted an album that was a representation of what we were doing live," Couch says. "We put a lot of time in over the years and we've been working on those parts and getting them right. When we knew we were going to have them on the album, we dug in and I think we polished it off pretty good. I like the idea of all of our albums being different. It's pretty interesting to see what comes up next."

When it comes to lyrical content, Couch pens many of the band's songs, while banjo player Dan Hurley also contributes. "Chromatophores" only features nine songs, which are a tighter concentration of songs by Hurley. With two writers, band members believe it makes for a good mix on each album.

"I think lyrically, it's mostly experienced-based for everybody, processing our thoughts as we go through these different life changes," Couch says.

Couch writes songs with the band in mind, leaving a little space to let other band members contribute.

"I like to bring a song that needs something else to finish it," Couch says. "They always step up and have the right part."

At the beginning of 2018, World's Finest acquired a new drummer and officially added a keyboard player. The band continues to expand its sound. Up next, the band plans to continue along their same path of performing at festivals, touring and creating more musical content.

World's Finest
Fri., April 20. 6-10pm
The Commons
875 NW Brooks St., Bend
No cover


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

April 18-25, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Old School Spin

    • by Anne Pick
    • Apr 18, 2018
    Celebrate Record Store Day in Bend at Ranch Records and Recycle Music More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    New Depth

    • by Anne Pick
    • Apr 11, 2018
    Hillstomp writes their most personal album yet, while still letting you rock the eff out More »

  • Sound Stories & Interviews »

    Playin' On Tulsa Time

    • by Richard Sitts
    • Apr 11, 2018
    Just 1,812 miles from here More »
  • More »

More by Anne Pick

  • Old School Spin

    Old School Spin

    Celebrate Record Store Day in Bend at Ranch Records and Recycle Music
    • by Anne Pick
    • Apr 18, 2018
  • New Depth

    New Depth

    Hillstomp writes their most personal album yet, while still letting you rock the eff out
    • by Anne Pick
    • Apr 11, 2018
  • For the People

    For the People

    Missoula-based band The Lil Smokies bring high-energy bluegrass to Bend
    • by Anne Pick
    • Apr 4, 2018
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Bend Nest - Spring 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - Spring 2018

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation