July 06, 2020 Culture » Culture Features

A Love Your Neighbor Recap ▶ (with video) 

As Black Lives Matter protests continue, local project centered around the experiences of people of color in Central Oregon holds its second forum

Last week, the Love Your Neighbor project held its second-ever forum. 

Love Your Neighbor shares the experiences of people of color in Central Oregon, launched in 2019 by the Source Weekly and Erika McCalpine, program lead in business administration at OSU-Cascades.

WATCH:  In this video, Love Your Neighbor project co-founder Erika McCalpine and panelist Marcus LeGrand talk about the project:

McCalpine was the Source's 2019 Woman of the Year, recognized for her activism in the community, and later collaborated with the Source on this new project. In February 2020, Love Your Neighbor held its first event, which included a panel of people of color sharing their stories and answering live questions from a packed house at At Liberty Arts Collaborative in downtown Bend. In June 2020, as the pandemic loomed, and as protests against the death of George Floyd continued, Love Your Neighbor held its second event, live-streamed for an audience of hundreds. 

In this video, McCalpine and Love Your Neighbor panelist Marcus LeGrand, a
 career and college pathways coach at Central Oregon Community College, recap the two recent Love Your Neighbor events, and share why a movement that centers around people of color is so needed in Central Oregon and beyond.

Find the Love Your Neighbor project on Facebook @LoveYourNeighborBendOR.

