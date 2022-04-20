A Mother-Daughter Duo's Quest to Promote Clean Beauty 

Mandy Butera and daughter Carly Olinger are the mother-daughter duo behind the Bend-based clean beauty business, Wren and Wild. Their business takes customer service to the next level, by matching customers with products that align with lifestyle and values. Wren and Wild offers over 70 clean beauty products, and they research them all so customers don't have to. All Wren and Wild products have been tested and personally tried by the business owners. The brands they sell are also cruelty-free and continuously working toward practices in sustainability. We had a chat for our Earth Day edition.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Wren and Wild website

Mom and daughter Mandy Butera and Carly Olinger take on the clean beauty industry.

Source Weekly: Tell us a bit about Wren and Wild.

Mandy Butera: Hi! We're Mandy and Carly, a mother-daughter duo with a passion for elevating industry standards with clean beauty that works. When you choose products as effective as they are wholesome, you're choosing yourself and the planet. Think of us as your personalized clean-beauty boutique meets a best friend and biggest fan. We test, research and make sure each product is safe, effective, and nurturing so it works hard for you: every season, every time.

SW: Why should someone make a switch to clean beauty?

MB: There are so many amazing brands that now produce beautiful skincare and makeup products that are cruelty free, and without the toxic ingredients you find in conventional beauty brands. The best part about shopping in our store is that we have researched and created relationships with our brand makers. We know exactly what is in every product that we carry, and we have personally tried every single one of them. We have done the research, so you don't have to worry.

SW: How does it feel to own this business with your daughter?

MB: It is a dream come true. Every day I get to connect with my daughter and work alongside her as we plan new initiatives for our clients. We both love what we do so much it doesn't really feel like work; rather, it is living a wellness lifestyle together and bringing that experience to our clientele.

SW: How did the two of you get interested in clean beauty?

MB: Well, that is a long story with a lot of history. To keep it short, I (Mandy) was an account executive for a large cosmetic corporation and Carly, my daughter, grew up in this world. Along the way we used to plot out all kinds of entrepreneurial ideas; we had some pretty hilarious ones and still have more on the backburner. At the beginning of COVID, though, Carly's business in Texas really struggled to survive due to shutdowns. So, we made the decision to really invest in our family by hiring family members to help weather the storm. Carly came on board to manage all our social media and backend e-commerce.

SW: What are some of your favorite products? MB: This is always a great question because we have so many. My favorite products include Vintner's Daughter Essence and Serum. Carly's favorites are Westman Atelier Bronzer and Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40.

SW: How does it feel to be able to provide the community with these clean products they can really trust?

MB: It feels like a gift to be able to share with our community our love of clean beauty. Our makers are constantly finding new ways to be eco-friendly while delivering skincare and makeup that is highly effective. We are also thrilled to share that we are members of Pact Collective which is a nonprofit organization that collects hard to recycle beauty packaging so that it (or its parts) is diverted from landfills and put to its highest and best use. We collect these hard-to-recycle items in our store while rewarding our clients to participate.

Wren and Wild

112 NW Minnesota Ave, Bend

Wrenandwild.com