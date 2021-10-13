A New Café for the Old Sparrow Location 

The building in the Old Ironworks complex recently vacated by the original Sparrow Bakery location won't sit empty for long. The owners of The Workhouse, the artists' collective and makers' space located across the courtyard from the old Sparrow location, have announced plans to occupy the space and use it for another café.

Café des Chutes will offer "locally made coffee, tea, baked goods, sundries and snacks," its new Instagram profile announced last week. For those missing grabbing Sparrow's famous Ocean Rolls from this east side location, Café des Chutes will provide, promising to serve Ocean Rolls along with the other goodies.

@cafedeschutes/Instagram

"To start—probably the first six to nine months, we'll be operating in a similar fashion as Sparrow Scott St. has throughout COVID—through a takeout window with patio seating only," said Cari Brown, co-owner of the new café, who also owns The Workhouse with husband Christian Brown. "During that time we will be developing our own signature bakes & cafe menu and—in a similar fashion to that of The Workhouse—offer a platform for some of the very talented artisans in the area who are already producing excellent foods."

In the spring or summer, the Browns plan to develop "phase II," with indoor seating and bodega space.

"Once we have completed that process, we will move all of our sundries and snack items—Meadowland, The Root Cellar, Holm Made Toffee, Kinergy Kombucha, Sansarc Culture, etc... from The Workhouse over and expand our food offerings there," Cari Brown told the Source.

Find Café des Chutes at @cafedeschutes on Instagram.