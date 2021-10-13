 A New Café for the Old Sparrow Location | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 13, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

A New Café for the Old Sparrow Location 

The owners of The Workhouse have announced plans to occupy the space and use it for another café.

By

The building in the Old Ironworks complex recently vacated by the original Sparrow Bakery location won't sit empty for long. The owners of The Workhouse, the artists' collective and makers' space located across the courtyard from the old Sparrow location, have announced plans to occupy the space and use it for another café.

Café des Chutes will offer "locally made coffee, tea, baked goods, sundries and snacks," its new Instagram profile announced last week. For those missing grabbing Sparrow's famous Ocean Rolls from this east side location, Café des Chutes will provide, promising to serve Ocean Rolls along with the other goodies.

@CAFEDESCHUTES/INSTAGRAM
  • @cafedeschutes/Instagram

"To start—probably the first six to nine months, we'll be operating in a similar fashion as Sparrow Scott St. has throughout COVID—through a takeout window with patio seating only," said Cari Brown, co-owner of the new café, who also owns The Workhouse with husband Christian Brown. "During that time we will be developing our own signature bakes & cafe menu and—in a similar fashion to that of The Workhouse—offer a platform for some of the very talented artisans in the area who are already producing excellent foods."

In the spring or summer, the Browns plan to develop "phase II," with indoor seating and bodega space.

"Once we have completed that process, we will move all of our sundries and snack items—Meadowland, The Root Cellar, Holm Made Toffee, Kinergy Kombucha, Sansarc Culture, etc... from The Workhouse over and expand our food offerings there," Cari Brown told the Source.

Find Café des Chutes at @cafedeschutes on Instagram.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Too Much or Too Little
Maintenance for the Changing Season
Free Will Astrology—Week of October 14
Foresee Sick and Bed Over Backward
Car-Free Recreation
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Effective Communication Strategies

Effective Communication Strategies

Wed., Oct. 13, 1-2:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 13-20, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation