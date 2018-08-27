Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 27, 2018 News » Local News

A new Candidate for House District 54 

Amanda La Bell is running on the Oregon Working Families ballot line

By
click to enlarge Amanda La Bell - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Amanda La Bell
Amanda La Bell just threw her hat into the ring for State Representative in House District 54—running on the Oregon Working Families Party ballot line.

La Bell filed her candidacy on Friday, Aug. 24. Despite her late entry, La Bell joins the race with some big Democratic names behind her. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Gov. Kate Brown, ex-Oregon governor Barbara Roberts, Barb Campbell and some PACs plus local unions all are backing the candidate, according to a press release form David Shor of the Working Families Party.

La Bell is a registered Democrat, but can’t run on the Dems ticket because of nominee Nathan Boddie, who’s been embroiled in accusations of sexual harassment and impropriety, but has refused to withdraw from the race.



“Like many in our community, I was shocked to learn of Nathan Boddie’s inappropriate behavior and language toward women, young people, and members of our LGBTQ-plus community,” La Bell said in the release. “That left us, the voters, with an impossible choice: A Democrat who is not fit for elected office or a Republican who has never been a champion for working families. That’s why I’ve stepped up to run. Bend voters deserve a real choice for state representative.”

La Bell is the founder and director of the Rebecca Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to supplying reusable cloth diapers to families in need, according to the release. The foundation has local chapters across the U.S., Canada and Mexico—including the Bend Diaper Bank.

Even though this marks the first political race La Bell has entered, Shor said the party was instantly impressed by La Bell and is really proud to have her represent them in the race.

La Bell is running on the platform of focusing on empowering working families by championing healthcare for all, addressing Bend’s affordable housing crisis and protecting and preserving Bend’s quality of life.

The Working Families Party is a national party that qualified as a minor party in Oregon in 2006, according to the release. Since then, its worked to legalize fusion voting in Oregon, which allows minor parties to cross-nominate major party candidates who will fight for working families.

Besides Boddie, La Bell is running against Republican Cheri Helt to fill the seat vacated by Knute Buehler, who’s currently running to unseat Kate Brown for governor.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 22-29, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Man Loses Life at Dillon Falls

    • by Chris Miller
    • Aug 27, 2018
    Canoe tipped over sending father and daughter into the turbulent river More »

  • Local News »

    Smoke Levels Explained

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Aug 23, 2018
    If you love the outdoors, here's what the smoke advisory levels feel like. It's like a sadness rainbow! More »

  • Local News »

    Drying Up?

    • by K.M. Collins
    • Aug 22, 2018
    One homeowner says Central Oregon Irrigation improvements are causing her residential well to go belly up More »
  • More »

More by Chris Miller

Readers also liked…

  • Tower Tussle

    Tower Tussle

    A cell tower planned for Trinity Episcopal Church ignites debate on the risks of radiation near a school
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Jun 7, 2017
  • Not in Our Town

    Not in Our Town

    Bend City Council makes an anti-hate proclamation
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jan 4, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation