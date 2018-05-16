A New Citizen Downtown 

click to enlarge PXhere

The view of a restaurant's kitchen.

C

Citizen Bar & Kitchen

1045 NW Bond St., Bend

541-241-8711

itizen Bar & Kitchen is now open for dinner seven days a week in the former High Tides Seafood Grill location in downtown Bend. The restaurant was started by Bowtie Catering owners, Sanda Costello and Gene Soto. Costello said, "I just became an American citizen three weeks ago—hence the name." If you enjoyed the food at French Market when it first opened, you'll be stoked to know Luke Mason is the executive chef. Expect thoughtfully prepared plates that are almost 100 percent locally sourced.