August 28, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

A New Venture: Left Coast Burger Company 

New burger spot in the Cascade Village Shopping Center coming soon

By

The Brown Owl's owner, Lisandro Ramon, is at work on opening a new burger spot in the Cascade Village Shopping Center, in the former Yo Wild frozen yogurt space.

Left Coast Burger Company will feature counter service and diner-style chairs, allowing customers to see their food cooking. - NICOLE VULCAN
  • Nicole Vulcan
  Left Coast Burger Company will feature counter service and diner-style chairs, allowing customers to see their food cooking.

The concept is inspired by Ramon's visits to "old school burger joints" with his grandfather growing up, and will include diner-style chairs, counter service and an open kitchen, where customers can see their burgers being made. A bonus to the space: It's adjacent to a splash park—a rarity in Bend. The space's new roll-up doors will allow people to nosh while in view of the water feature.

Ramon says the menu will be basic but will include what he calls "elevated diner burgers," milkshakes and beer, with the options of adding cheese and bacon to any burger. Left Coast will also offer a vegan burger option, as well as Kobe beef tallow fries, which Ramon says add a delicious crispiness to french fries.

Ramon expects Left Coast Burger Company to open in early October.

Left Coast Burger Company
63455 N Hwy 97, Bend
Opening October 2019

August 28-September 4, 2019

