 A Place for Injured Wildlife | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 30, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

A Place for Injured Wildlife 

A rehab facility east of Bend offers help for birds and more

By

On a weekend in July, the new wildlife rehabilitation facility, Think Wild, east of Bend, created traffic jams with its open house. The facility once housed another wildlife rehab facility that went belly-up. Think Wild is a new organization, sort of like the Phoenix rising from the ashes.

Its board of directors is made up of local people with diverse professional backgrounds and experiences. With Michelle van Hilten as executive director and Max Lipman as director of wildlife rehabilitation, the new facility takes in injured wildlife animals and prepares them to re-enter the wild.

JIM ANDERSON
  • Jim Anderson

They also have 11-year-old Payton Johnston from La Pine to bring new life into the operation. In 2015, when Payton was 7 years old, she and her mom, Amanda, began transporting sick and injured wildlife from southern Deschutes County to the previous facility. She started helping out regularly, then became an indispensable member of the team.

Payton and Amanda kept hauling injured and sick animals from the La Pine countryside to the facility, and stayed to pitch in and do laundry and mix bird food two days a week. That's easy to say, but keep in mind it's a little over 24 miles from her house to the facility, one way. It wasn't uncommon for her and her mom to make that 24-mile run in the middle of the night when someone delivered a sick or injured bird to the Johnstons' home.

Then, in 2017, Payton started her Injured Wildlife Hot Line. She also began making special shoe-box sized shipping containers she used to transport her injured birds and other animals to the clinic.

Payton says, "I don't like spiders, but everything else is OK," and "everything else" includes, songbirds, porcupines, rabbits, skunks, ducks and just about any wild animal she could get into the family car to haul to the clinic.

Now Payton shares tips about what's going on in the injured wildlife world via the Think Wild website, thinkwild.org. In addition to Payton, van Hilten states that, "We have a part-time volunteer wildlife veterinary technician, and 10 certified veterinary technicians who will be doing volunteer rotations throughout the week.

"We will be in regular communication with ODFW and USFW, submitting monthly updates on the patients and impacts we are seeing around our community. We will be supporting the wildlife rehab community in filling gaps for wildlife care and working collaboratively with these specialists, and are providing support for the rehab community and the general public through our Wildlife Hotline which is currently operational seven days a week."

A big part of Think Wild's mission is education outreach for students as well as being a liaison to the community on conservation issues facing wildlife. They plan to be available for K-12 schools and educational facilities throughout Central Oregon in the future.

To help keep the wheels of wildlife rehab humming smoothly, Think Wild encourages community support to help build a series of outdoor enclosures designed to rehabilitate and condition patients for successful release back into the wild. Anyone can support an enclosure through various levels of sponsorship.

The wildlife hospital, located at the northeast corner of Neff and Erickson roads east of Bend, is not open to the public. The staff asks that anyone needing to bring in an injured animal call the wildlife hotline first: 541-241-8680, 8am to 8pm.

-Editor's note: Before it appeared in the CO Pets magazine, a version of this story first appeared in Jim Anderson's "Natural World" column, found in the Source Weekly nearly every week.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More in Central Oregon Pets

  • Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

    Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

    The magazine dedicated to the best friends of Bend and beyond
    • by CO Pets Staff
    • Oct 30, 2019
  • Avalanche Dogs to the Rescue

    Avalanche Dogs to the Rescue

    Mt. Bachelor utilizes trained dogs as part of its avalanche rescue and snow safety program
    • by Damian Fagan
    • Oct 30, 2019
  • Calm, Cool &amp; Collected

    Calm, Cool & Collected

    Alpine Veterinary Clinic teaches dog owners how to respond in case of an emergency
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 30, 2019
  • Pets love to dress up!

    Pets love to dress up!

    • Oct 30, 2019
  • CBD: What to Know

    CBD: What to Know

    Animal lovers are seeing positive results helping their pets cope with pain
    • by CO Pets Staff
    • Oct 30, 2019
  • For the Birds

    For the Birds

    Founder of Second Chance Bird Rescue takes in the orphaned and abused
    • by Cayla Clark
    • Oct 30, 2019
  • Life as a Central Oregon Pup

    Life as a Central Oregon Pup

    Most owners will say their dog isn't spoiled—but really, who are we kidding?
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Oct 30, 2019
  • The #1 Danger at the Dog Park

    The #1 Danger at the Dog Park

    It's not what you think
    • by Lisa Campbell, DVM
    • Oct 30, 2019
  • A Rare Breed

    A Rare Breed

    A Q&A with dog-show superstar, JD Platt, whose special dog is featured on this magazine's cover
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 30, 2019
  • More »

More Central Oregon Pets »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 30-November 6, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Central Oregon Pets

More by Jim Anderson

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation