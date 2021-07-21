 A "Plant-Forward" Restaurant for Redmond | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
July 21, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

A "Plant-Forward" Restaurant for Redmond 

SCP Redmond soft-launches a concept featuring the foods of regenerative local farms

By

A new dining concept is now open in SCP Redmond, the downtown hotel known for its holistic approach. The new restaurant, called Terra Kitchen, features a "plant-forward" Mediterranean-inspired menu that supports locally grown and locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant began its soft opening phase July 7, with hours of operation Wednesdays through Sundays from 4 to 10pm.

Menu items—crafted by Executive Chef Sean Hulecki, formerly of Pronghorn Resort—include Summer Roots, a root-vegetable dish with Meyer lemon, fennel, pistachio, arugula, olive oil, avocado, goat cheese and garden herbs; Paella Valenciana, a vegan version of Spanish paella, with charred heirloom cauliflower, bomba rice, snow peas, tomatoes, leeks and artichoke served with grilled bread; and a Local Mushroom Cassoulet, featuring locally foraged oyster mushrooms, northern white beans, tomato, fennel, roasted bell pepper and gremolata.

COURTESY SCP REDMOND
  • Courtesy SCP Redmond

"Terra Kitchen embodies a menu designed to nourish the soul and body," Hulecki said. "We work with seasonal ingredients naturally growing in this area and use them—root to stem—in unexpected ways."

Veggies are the stars of the show, but patrons can also order local meats or seafood to the dishes.

Terra is sourcing ingredients from SCP Redmond's own rooftop garden, as well as from local farms that practice regenerative farming practices. Farms include Sungrounded Farms in Terrebonne, Rooper Ranch in Redmond, Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms in Redmond and Five Kingdoms Farms in Bend.

Terra Kitchen is now accepting reservations during its soft opening phase, with plans to expand its hours in August.

Terra Kitchen
Adjacent to the lobby at SCP Redmond
Open Wed-Sun 4-10pm
521 SW 6th St., Redmond
scphotel.com/redmond/food-drink/


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
