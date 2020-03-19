A Plea for PPE 

A

click image CDC Global, Flickr

A shortage of Personal Protective Equipment worldwide has resulted in critical shortage in Central Oregon, too—including shortages of N95 masks, gowns and nitrile exam gloves.





At a briefing in early March, St. Charles Health System Public Information Officer Lisa Goodman said the health system had recently purchased a stockpile of PPE, in anticipation of supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 in China.



With those disruptions still very much the reality, St. Charles and other hospital systems are having to dig deeper. On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown issued an order for veterinarians, dentists and other health care workers at all Oregon hospitals and outpatient clinics and providers to cease non-emergency procedures in order to preserve more PPE for those treating COVID-19. Those not treating COVID-19 are being asked to donate their supplies.



Starting Friday and through March 27, donations can be dropped off on weekdays during local school’s free meals programs at specified hours at the following sites:

Friday, March 20

Bend area From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.:



Ensworth Elementary School, 2150 NE Dagget Lane

Sky View Middle School, 63555 18th St.

Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th St.

Elk Meadow Elementary School, 60880 Brookswood Blvd.



-La Pine area From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m



La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road



-Prineville area From noon to 1 p.m.



Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First St.



-Redmond area From 10 a.m. to noon



Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave.



-Sisters area From 8 to 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon



Sisters Elementary School, 611 E. Cascade Ave.



Monday, March 23 – Friday, March 27 (Spring Break)



-Bend area From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.:



Bend Senior High School, 230 NE 6th St.



-La Pine area From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.



La Pine High School, 51633 Coach Road, La Pine



-Prineville area From noon to 1 p.m.



Crook County School District, Pioneer South, 641 E First St.



-Redmond area From 10 a.m. to noon



Redmond Fire Station, 341 NW Dogwood Ave.



St. Charles asks that people do not drop off supplies at St. Charles hospitals and clinics, (where visitor access is not allowed at the present time anyway).

