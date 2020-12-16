A Primer on Ice Skating 

Welcome to "If You're New Here," a new, occasional feature in the Source Weekly that gives the many newcomers to Central Oregon a primer on some of the area's most beloved destinations. This week, If You're New Here has some deets on where to go for ice skating in Bend and beyond.

Nicole Vulcan

If you're new to the ice and snow, rinks often offer "training wheels," like these skate trainers at Seventh Mountain Resort.

Bend Park and Recreation District reopened The Pavilion, Bend's public skate facility, on Dec. 15. Located at 1001 SW Bradbury Way in Bend, The Pavilion hosts open skate times, curling leagues and in regular years, hockey leagues at its outdoor—but covered—rink. With COVID restrictions in place, reservations are required, and are available 72 hours ahead of the desired time at bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion/.

Seventh Mountain Resort, located at 18575 SW Century Dr. in Bend, has a smaller rink that is open to the public and available by reservation. The resort also offers "private ice" times. Get more info at seventhmountainriverco.com/ice-skating/.

The Village at Sunriver, located at 57100 Beaver Dr. in Sunriver, has an ice rink that is open for the season, with reservations required up to 14 days in advance. Book at sunrivervillagefun.com/sunriver-ice-skating/.

Redmond's Downtown Redmond Plaza also offers an outdoor rink, but it's closed for the season due to COVID-19. If you're new here and you plan to stick around, check it out next winter season!