 A Publisher's Reflections on 25 Years | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 13, 2022 Opinion » Editorial

A Publisher's Reflections on 25 Years 

OPINION

By

Over the past 25 years, if there has been any truism in media it is that the only thing constant is change. I believe anyone who has been in media for a quarter century is eager to share stories of bygone eras. To the teller, initially, it seems just like yesterday, but when it trips off the tongue, they realize that they are a relic of a bygone age.

click to enlarge Aaron Switzer - COURTESY ANGELA SWITZER
  • Courtesy Angela Switzer
  • Aaron Switzer

This paper got its start in the time of paste-up layouts that were hand cut, glued and photographed. The plates were then driven to the Redmond airport where they were flown to Portland and off loaded to a car that sped to the press. The press shipped the papers back the following morning for distribution. Inevitably, there were quite a few desperate nights in the early days when the production manager drove with all he had to reach the departing aircraft. There was no harder deadline.

Since then, the digital age has been very kind to smaller publications like ours who lacked the resources to afford a press of their own. We were the first publication to go "all digital" as a test subject for the latest printing technology at Signature Graphics in Portland. From there, with the help of advances at Adobe, the process became even simpler, and today, as journalists, we can focus more on the art of the process rather than the amount of glue in the supply closet. It leveled the playing field a bit for smaller markets like ours with fewer resources.

Equally as revolutionary in this age of information has been the advent of digital media: first websites, then social media channels and now the increasing cacophony of video channels that add layer upon layer to the way that people receive their news. All these channels are vying for a reader's attention and begging onlookers to become participants in the process as well. Digital realms have transformed news, and we all find ourselves searching for the implications that this flood of information continues to have on our way of life.

As I have steered a media company through the choppy seas and ocean of information, the one guiding light in the storm of change has been that regardless of the media format, people want honest information about their community, and they want it from an entity they can trust. This trust is built by strong editors. I have had the pleasure to work with several of these professional and committed journalists over the course of this paper's history. They are the reason we are still publishing 25 years later. A good editor is adept at pushing for answers while knowing when to respect the ethical and legal limits of free speech. Oversight, responsibility and control are sorely lacking on social media for want of these professionals. I have been surprised that as a nation we cannot seem to exert the same journalistic standards on social media that we do on newspapers, radio and television. Don't get me started on the fallacy that somehow Facebook or heaven forbid, Nextdoor are telecommunications companies.

As we enter our next quarter century of publishing, I am encouraged by the strong support we receive from new community members as well as decades-long readers. The paper continues to grow its readership and diversify our role in the community, as media must do if it is going to remain relevant. Honoring our commitment to Central Oregon and remaining steadfast in informing and supporting this community, however, will never change.

About The Author

Aaron Switzer

Aaron Switzer is the founder and publisher of the Source. He remains fascinated with the art of communication even after being marinated in it for the past 30 years. He has many favorites but they pale in comparison to mountain biking on the middle fork of the Willamette with any family member who will go. Believes...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Editorial »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Alpenglow Park Grand Opening Celebration

Staff Pick
Alpenglow Park Grand Opening Celebration - Alpenglow Park

Fri., July 15, 4-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Editorial

More by Aaron Switzer

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly July 14,2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation