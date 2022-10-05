A Reopening for Little Pizza Paradise 

Several weeks ago, we reported on the temporary closure of Little Pizza Paradise in the Cascade Village Shopping Center due to staffing challenges. Owner Pete Wojda said he's reopening the restaurant as of Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 4pm. Little Pizza Paradise is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 8pm.

Little Pizza Paradise

63455 N. Hwy 97, Bend

Littlepizzaparadise.com