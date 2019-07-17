A Southern Oregon Wine Infusion 

This year's Cork & Barrel event, which supports the KIDS Center, will highlight the Southern Oregon wine region. The prominent wine and food event series features a different wine region each year, such as last year's focus on the Sonoma Valley. Southern Oregon has been recognized as a prominent region to grow grapes on both the West Coast, and nationally. The oceanic winds and latitude creates European-like growing seasons that distinguish the region as an ideal place to grow grapes, according to the Southern Oregon Winery Association.

Events at Cork & Barrel include dinners paired with Southern Oregon wines, as well as the Grand Cru fundraiser Saturday night.

The three-day Cork & Barrel event will kick off this Thursday with the Winemaker's Dinners at a variety of restaurants—each partnered with select participating Southern Oregon wineries. Locations such as Currents at the Riverhouse and 10 Below, inside of the Oxford Hotel, will present six-course meals that coincide with the wines of their partnering winery. A Sip of Cork & Barrel, which takes place Friday, will be hosted by Broken Top Club. This event is the most social of the three days; party-goers will enjoy small bites, presented by Bend-area restaurants, and mingle with participating winemakers. 'Sip' is a chance to learn more about the Southern Oregon wine region and taste one's way through the evening.

The Grand Cru gala wine fundraising dinner will also be hosted at Broken Top and takes place on Saturday evening. Chef Francesco Console of the Neuman Hotel group has designed a five-course dinner that will pair with four Southern Oregon wines. Along with this exclusive wine and culinary experience, the "hottest live auction," according to Cork & Barrel's event page, will take place Saturday and features vacation packages such as five nights in Bali, an Alaskan fishing adventure, and a Big Island Golf and Luxury Getaway. If you're looking for more local adventure, events such as an evening at the opening-soon Bledsoe Family Winery will be available for $100 per person.

Thu., Jul 18-Sat. Jul 20

