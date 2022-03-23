 A Spay/Neuter Clinic in the Yucatán | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 23, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

A Spay/Neuter Clinic in the Yucatán 

Bend’s Street Dog Hero teams up with nonprofits in Mexico to treat over 400 pets

By

Dogs and cats can be our faithful companions—but left unchecked and uncared for, their populations can quickly get out of control. A single unspayed female and her puppies can produce 67,000 puppies in just six years, says Bend-based nonprofit Street Dog Hero, with a single unspayed cat and her kittens able to produce a whopping 420,000 kittens.

On top of its work finding homes for dogs around the world, Street Dog Hero recently completed a free spay and neuter clinic for some 415 cats and dogs in Chetumal, the capital city of the state of Quintana Roo, on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. The two-day clinic allowed local people to bring their pets in for sterilization, along with serving street dogs and cats. The clinic also treated animals’ other needs, including flea and tick removal, nail trimming and wound care. Street Dog Hero has plans to return to other communities in Mexico throughout 2022 to offer more free spay, neuter and wellness services.

click to enlarge People with pets were invited to bring their pets for the free spay and neuter services—arriving with their pets in makeshift carriers fashioned out of items from around their homes, including cardboard boxes, clothes hampers, purses, milk crates with oven rack lids and even canvas totes. - COURTESY STREET DOG HERO
  • Courtesy Street Dog Hero
  • People with pets were invited to bring their pets for the free spay and neuter services—arriving with their pets in makeshift carriers fashioned out of items from around their homes, including cardboard boxes, clothes hampers, purses, milk crates with oven rack lids and even canvas totes.
click to enlarge After surgery, people could sit with their animals until the pets were recovered enough to go home. Between waiting for surgeries, undergoing the procedures and recovery time, some people and their pets spent all day at the clinic. - COURTESY STREET DOG HERO
  • Courtesy Street Dog Hero
  • After surgery, people could sit with their animals until the pets were recovered enough to go home. Between waiting for surgeries, undergoing the procedures and recovery time, some people and their pets spent all day at the clinic.
[image-4]
click to enlarge SDH collaborates with rescue partners local to the areas it works in, in order to rescue street dogs and bring them to Oregon. Once stateside, the dogs are fostered in homes and then adopted by “Furever Families.” Learn more about the organization at streetdoghero.org. - COURTESY STREET DOG HERO
  • Courtesy Street Dog Hero
  • SDH collaborates with rescue partners local to the areas it works in, in order to rescue street dogs and bring them to Oregon. Once stateside, the dogs are fostered in homes and then adopted by “Furever Families.” Learn more about the organization at streetdoghero.org.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
