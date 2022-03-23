A Spay/Neuter Clinic in the Yucatán 

Dogs and cats can be our faithful companions—but left unchecked and uncared for, their populations can quickly get out of control. A single unspayed female and her puppies can produce 67,000 puppies in just six years, says Bend-based nonprofit Street Dog Hero, with a single unspayed cat and her kittens able to produce a whopping 420,000 kittens.



On top of its work finding homes for dogs around the world, Street Dog Hero recently completed a free spay and neuter clinic for some 415 cats and dogs in Chetumal, the capital city of the state of Quintana Roo, on Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula. The two-day clinic allowed local people to bring their pets in for sterilization, along with serving street dogs and cats. The clinic also treated animals’ other needs, including flea and tick removal, nail trimming and wound care. Street Dog Hero has plans to return to other communities in Mexico throughout 2022 to offer more free spay, neuter and wellness services.