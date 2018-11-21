A Spicy Black Friday Deal 

click to enlarge Pixabay

Spices on display.

Savory Spice Shop

375 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend

541-306-6855

savoryspiceshop.com

For spices or gifts for the foodie in your life, Black Friday is the day to shop or stock up. Shop at Savory Spice Shop in The Old Mill, or online, and spend $100 and you'll receive $100 back in the form of 10 $10 coupons; redeemable in 2019. Those coupons would make great stocking stuffers if you don't keep them for yourself. Savory Spice Shop sells loose spices, spice gift sets, extracts, sweeteners, salt and pepper grinders, books and more.