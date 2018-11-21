Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 21, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

A Spicy Black Friday Deal 

By
click to enlarge Spices on display. - PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
  • Spices on display.
 For spices or gifts for the foodie in your life, Black Friday is the day to shop or stock up. Shop at Savory Spice Shop in The Old Mill, or online, and spend $100 and you'll receive $100 back in the form of 10 $10 coupons; redeemable in 2019. Those coupons would make great stocking stuffers if you don't keep them for yourself. Savory Spice Shop sells loose spices, spice gift sets, extracts, sweeteners, salt and pepper grinders, books and more.

Savory Spice Shop
375 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend
541-306-6855
savoryspiceshop.com
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 21-28, 2018

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Chow

More by Lisa Sipe

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation