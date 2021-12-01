A Star-Studded Christmas Parade: 

For over 30 years the Bend Christmas parade has gotten people hyped, ready and filled with holiday spirit. Known as one of the biggest Christmas parades in Oregon, this annual event attracts Oregonians from far and wide. This year, the Bend Oregon Raider Nation organization invited number-one draft pick from the 1972 Raiders team, Mike Siani, to join them on a float to bring some extra Raiders charm to the holiday shindig.

Wide receiver Mike Siani took the '72 Raiders by storm when they chose him as their number-one pick. Siani was an all-star player and broke several rookie records. BORN is pumped to confirm the last-minute old-school star for a weekend of Christmas celebration, Bend style.

click to enlarge Courtesy Mike Siani

Raider Mike will score at the Bend Christmas parade.

Apart from participating on a float during the parade, BORN and Siani's agendas for the weekend are filled with autograph signings, musical performances and a watch party at the Pour House Grill. To start the weekend, Siani will be joined on the float with internationally famous Raider rap group 4DUB and the BORN team. Also, on Saturday, an autograph signing at The Capitol will be followed by performances from an all-Raider crew with 4DUB, DJ Raider Mystic and DJ SavTrav rocking the stage. To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, another autograph signing and Raiders game watch party will be happening at the Pour House Grill at 1pm.

Siani told the Source he's excited to be riding on the float and is ready to see all the Raider fans that Bend has to offer.

The parade starts in downtown Bend on Dec. 4 at Noon.

Bend Christmas Parade

Dec. 4, Noon

Downtown Bend

Bend, OR

Free