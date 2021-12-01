 A Star-Studded Christmas Parade: | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

December 01, 2021 Outside » Outside Features

A Star-Studded Christmas Parade: 

Santa Claus and legendary Raider Mike Siani attend Bend's Christmas celebrations

By

For over 30 years the Bend Christmas parade has gotten people hyped, ready and filled with holiday spirit. Known as one of the biggest Christmas parades in Oregon, this annual event attracts Oregonians from far and wide. This year, the Bend Oregon Raider Nation organization invited number-one draft pick from the 1972 Raiders team, Mike Siani, to join them on a float to bring some extra Raiders charm to the holiday shindig.

Wide receiver Mike Siani took the '72 Raiders by storm when they chose him as their number-one pick. Siani was an all-star player and broke several rookie records. BORN is pumped to confirm the last-minute old-school star for a weekend of Christmas celebration, Bend style.

click to enlarge Raider Mike will score at the Bend Christmas parade. - COURTESY MIKE SIANI
  • Courtesy Mike Siani
  • Raider Mike will score at the Bend Christmas parade.

Apart from participating on a float during the parade, BORN and Siani's agendas for the weekend are filled with autograph signings, musical performances and a watch party at the Pour House Grill. To start the weekend, Siani will be joined on the float with internationally famous Raider rap group 4DUB and the BORN team. Also, on Saturday, an autograph signing at The Capitol will be followed by performances from an all-Raider crew with 4DUB, DJ Raider Mystic and DJ SavTrav rocking the stage. To wrap up the weekend, on Sunday, another autograph signing and Raiders game watch party will be happening at the Pour House Grill at 1pm.

Siani told the Source he's excited to be riding on the float and is ready to see all the Raider fans that Bend has to offer.

The parade starts in downtown Bend on Dec. 4 at Noon.

Bend Christmas Parade
Dec. 4, Noon
Downtown Bend
Bend, OR
Free


About The Author

Trevor Bradford

Trevor considers himself the forever traveling man. Coming from a military family and with no true place to call “home,” Bend, for now, is where his dad hats hang. When he isn’t traveling you can catch him enjoying fresh air, living his best life and thinking about traveling. He graduated from Boise State University...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Living Well with Diabetes

Living Well with Diabetes

Wed., Dec. 1, 3-5:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

More by Trevor Bradford

Current Issue

Issue Cover

December 1- 8, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation