A Street Market on Galveston 

For those already in the habit of attending First Friday events around Bend, why not add a second-and-fourth Friday event to the calendar as well?

A beloved bagel shop on the west side of Bend has been playing host to a street market all summer long—and if you haven't yet attended, there's still time to get in on the fun. The Galveston Street Market takes place the second and fourth Friday of the month all the way through October, in the Big O Bagels parking lot on Galveston Avenue Local vendors, makers, artists and food and drink purveyors are on hand to show off their goods, and a local DJ is also there spinning the tunes. This week's edition includes artisan pizza from God of Pizza Bend, a "bubbly bar" of champagne (or champagne-like) drinks from Bend Bubble Bar and other artisan creations.

Courtesy Galveston Street Market

Pizza from @godofpizzabend.

The next Galveston Street Market happens this Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 to 9 pm, with future dates set for Sep. 10 and 24 and Oct. 8 and 22.

Galveston Street Market

Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8, Oct. 22. 5-9pm

Big O Bagels

1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

On Instagram @galveston_street_market

Free