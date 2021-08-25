 A Street Market on Galveston | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 25, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

A Street Market on Galveston 

Why not add a second-and-fourth Friday event to the calendar?

By

For those already in the habit of attending First Friday events around Bend, why not add a second-and-fourth Friday event to the calendar as well?

A beloved bagel shop on the west side of Bend has been playing host to a street market all summer long—and if you haven't yet attended, there's still time to get in on the fun. The Galveston Street Market takes place the second and fourth Friday of the month all the way through October, in the Big O Bagels parking lot on Galveston Avenue Local vendors, makers, artists and food and drink purveyors are on hand to show off their goods, and a local DJ is also there spinning the tunes. This week's edition includes artisan pizza from God of Pizza Bend, a "bubbly bar" of champagne (or champagne-like) drinks from Bend Bubble Bar and other artisan creations.

Pizza from @godofpizzabend. - COURTESY GALVESTON STREET MARKET
  • Courtesy Galveston Street Market
  • Pizza from @godofpizzabend.

The next Galveston Street Market happens this Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 to 9 pm, with future dates set for Sep. 10 and 24 and Oct. 8 and 22.

Galveston Street Market
Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8, Oct. 22. 5-9pm
Big O Bagels
1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
On Instagram @galveston_street_market
Free


About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Tea Ceremony- Intro to Chaozhou

Tea Ceremony- Intro to Chaozhou - The Greenhouse Cabaret

Wed., Aug. 25, 9-9:45 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 25-September 1, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation