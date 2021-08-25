A Street Market on Galveston 

For those already in the habit of attending First Friday events around Bend, why not add a second-and-fourth Friday event to the calendar as well?
A beloved bagel shop on the west side of Bend has been playing host to a street market all summer long—and if you haven't yet attended, there's still time to get in on the fun. The Galveston Street Market takes place the second and fourth Friday of the month all the way through October, in the Big O Bagels parking lot on Galveston Avenue Local vendors, makers, artists and food and drink purveyors are on hand to show off their goods, and a local DJ is also there spinning the tunes. This week's edition includes artisan pizza from God of Pizza Bend, a "bubbly bar" of champagne (or champagne-like) drinks from Bend Bubble Bar and other artisan creations.
The next Galveston Street Market happens this Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 to 9 pm, with future dates set for Sep. 10 and 24 and Oct. 8 and 22.
Galveston Street Market
Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8, Oct. 22. 5-9pm
Big O Bagels
1032 NW Galveston Ave., Bend
On Instagram @galveston_street_market
Free
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here