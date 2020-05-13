 A Summer of Play? | Outside Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 13, 2020 Outside » Outside Features

A Summer of Play? 

Bend Park and Recreation District plans for summer programs; reopening of some facilities

By
Next month, Bend Park and Recreation District will resume its summer camp programs. The Districts plans to continue its popular offerings on June 15. And if Deschutes County is approved for Phase One reopening, some popular BPRD facilities may open in early June as well.

BPRD is currently finalizing its plans to decide which programs to run, how to assign and train staff and what other changes they'll need to offer programs safely.

click to enlarge Goooallll! - BEND PARK AND RECREATION DISTRICT
  • Bend Park and Recreation District
  • Goooallll!
Summer Programs
Registration for summer programs is currently on pause so BPRD can design programs to comply with state regulations. Registration goes live May 26 at 5:30am. For those who have already registered before activities were shut down, BPRD will send details in two weeks, with information about any credits registrants may receive for canceled programs. Registration is still open for fall youth sports and Kids INC enrollment  for the upcoming school year.

Youth lacrosse and girls' softball will both be canceled, and adult softball leagues remain postponed.

BPRD Facilities

If Deschutes County's submission for Phase One reopening is approved, BPRD officials says they expect to reopen Juniper Swim & Fitness (except the pool) in early June. Bend Senior Center will remained closed.

"We will be using a reservation system to limit the number of people in each area of the facility to ensure social distancing and a safe environment," said Matt Mercer, recreation services director, in a press release. "The Larkspur Community Center is nearing the final stages of construction and should be ready to open by fall, which has been a longtime dream."
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Outside Features

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation