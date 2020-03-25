Adapting to the New Normal 

Dear Friends of the Source Weekly,

These past couple of weeks have proved to be incredibly difficult for everyone as we all try to make sense of the new restrictions on our former way of life. The disruption to the service industry, tourism, entertainment, events, retail and other businesses happened so quickly that we've all struggled to formulate a response, leaving many in economic limbo.

Here at the Source Weekly we want everyone to know that while the world is changing by the hour, our commitment to serving and helping the community has never been stronger. Over the course of 22+ years we have prided ourselves on being the place for Central Oregonians to stay apprised of the news and join the arts and entertainment community, who enrich our lives through public service, cultural enrichment and just plain fun.

We are not supported by big box stores or large corporations. We have always been the definition of "support local," and we have been buoyed in our affairs by a community that has reciprocated in kind. As we go to press, we continue to work on a broad array of stories, from covering this crisis, aiding restaurants in spreading the word about who is still open for takeout and ramping up for the coming election season—as well as reporting on the gems our movie critic is currently finding on Netflix.

The Source Insider program is our membership program, launched last year, to offer a deeper relationship with our readers, and to support local journalism when it is needed most.

Our success in navigating this crisis is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good, in helping those who otherwise cannot help themselves at this time. The virus will soon pass, but the way in which we behave toward one another, and the good we do at this time, will remain. It's always been that way; it just took something like this to remind of us of how connected we all truly are.

As we write this, Central Oregon leaders have just wrapped up a virtual press conference, emphasizing the most crucial message we all need to hear right now: Staying home is the best thing you can do to help our medical community and those they serve get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, as we began production of this issue, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown shut down all non-essential businesses. While the Source is outside this category, our print distribution is not. As such, we have made the decision to suspend print publication of the newspaper until May 20. This will allow us to pivot to a more robust digital presence during this time when most businesses are wisely prioritizing staff support over marketing and our readers are safer at home reading online than picking up their weekly copy.

Our daily digital newspaper, the Cascades Reader, will continue to go out daily, including weekends throughout our print closure.

We have ramped up our digital newspaper, Cascades Reader, to include weekends during this period. You can sign up by going to: bendsource.com/newsletters

In addition, our Source Insider membership program, created last year to forge an even deeper relationship with our readers, is another way you can support local journalism: bendsource.com/insider

And as always, our website, bendsource.com, remains the "mothership" of our coverage.

Even as our worlds shrink to the size of our homes, our mandate to provide you crucial health, safety and government watchdog information remains strong.

From our remote working stations to yours, stay informed and stay healthy. Thanks for your support. We'll get through this together.

-Aaron Switzer, publisher and founder

-Nicole Vulcan, editor