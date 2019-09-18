AdventurUS encourages women to try new outdoor sports 

Next weekend, LOGE Entrada will be the home base for a group of women aiming to try their hands at some new multi-sport adventures. LOGE teamed with AdventurUs—a women-led company that encourages women from all backgrounds to engage in outdoor sports—for a weekend filled with hiking, climbing, mountain biking, paddle boarding and more. Even in an outdoorsy area such as Central Oregon, organizers say they know that getting the "right first-time experience" can be tough.
At the Bend event, local guides will help participants learn new skills in a supportive environment. The event includes three nights at LOGE, meals, beverages, activities and equipment.
"Partnering with The AdventurUs on these events was a natural and exciting opportunity for both brands to create a unique outdoor event that brings women of all backgrounds together to share their stories, push their comfort zones and try new things," wrote Kirsten Evers, LOGE Camps VP of Marketing.
A VIP discount is available to people who opt into the email list at the adventuruswomen.com website.
AdventurUs Escape Bend
Thu., Sept. 26-Sun., Sept. 29
LOGE Bend
19221 SW Century Dr., Bend
adventuruswomen.com/events/bend/
