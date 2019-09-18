Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 18, 2019 Outside » Outside Features

AdventurUS encourages women to try new outdoor sports 

A weekend filled with hiking, climbing, mountain biking, paddle boarding and more

By

Next weekend, LOGE Entrada will be the home base for a group of women aiming to try their hands at some new multi-sport adventures. LOGE teamed with AdventurUs—a women-led company that encourages women from all backgrounds to engage in outdoor sports—for a weekend filled with hiking, climbing, mountain biking, paddle boarding and more. Even in an outdoorsy area such as Central Oregon, organizers say they know that getting the "right first-time experience" can be tough.

Women can get a leg up on adventure. - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Women can get a leg up on adventure.

At the Bend event, local guides will help participants learn new skills in a supportive environment. The event includes three nights at LOGE, meals, beverages, activities and equipment.

"Partnering with The AdventurUs on these events was a natural and exciting opportunity for both brands to create a unique outdoor event that brings women of all backgrounds together to share their stories, push their comfort zones and try new things," wrote Kirsten Evers, LOGE Camps VP of Marketing.

A VIP discount is available to people who opt into the email list at the adventuruswomen.com website.

AdventurUs Escape Bend
Thu., Sept. 26-Sun., Sept. 29
LOGE Bend
19221 SW Century Dr., Bend
adventuruswomen.com/events/bend/

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Outside Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 18-25, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Outside Features

  • Outside Features »

    Everyone Needs a Crew

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 18, 2019
    Eric Heinemann's journey to completing the Leadville Series was capped off with a 100-mile run More »

  • Outside Features »

    One Man's Trash...

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Sep 11, 2019
    A trio of surf lovers takes river cleanup to the next level, exploring the underwater world of the Deschutes More »

  • Outside Features »

    Outdoor City, USA

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 11, 2019
    Find what you're looking for at Mt. Bachelor this weekend More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

  • Central Oregon Now and Then

    Central Oregon Now and Then

    Where Bend streets got their names
    • by Scott Stuemke
    • Apr 11, 2018
  • Crowds in the Backcountry

    Crowds in the Backcountry

    As national forest leaders consider quotas for local wilderness areas, some local wilderness advocates weigh in
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Jul 11, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation