Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 28, 2018 Culture » Take Me Home

Affordable Housing Is An Issue, Even for D.C. Politicians 

Many politicians can't afford housing in the nation's capital

By
CANSTOCK PHOTO
  • Canstock Photo

The latest tales of the nationwide affordable housing crisis came from Washington, D.C., this week, when New York's Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—the youngest woman ever elected to the U.S. House—announced that until her salary kicks in in January, she can't afford to rent an apartment. Surprisingly, this is not unusual. Even with a $174,000 annual salary and great benefits, a number of politicians simply live in their offices when in Washington, D.C.

According to a recent article on curbed.com, a group of 40 to 75 House members, including outgoing speaker Paul Ryan, simply live in their offices and are dubbed the "couch caucus." Others get roommates. According to the article, Sen. Chuck Schumer and others lived in what was described as a "run down frat house" with broken blinds and sheets for curtains.

While politicians' circumstances are way better than those of the average Central Oregonian, housing affordability is still an important issue. Just as you shouldn't have to be a millionaire to be an elected official, you shouldn't be unable to afford to live wherever you work.


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 28-December 5, 2018

Special Issues

Source Weekly Newsletter

Latest in Take Me Home

More by Nick Nayne, Principal Broker

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation