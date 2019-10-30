 Alisa Looney | Art Watch | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 30, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

Alisa Looney 

Finding joy in sculpture

By

Not long ago, I took a stroll downtown to see what I could find in the way of inspiration. I stopped into Red Chair Gallery and found artist Alisa Looney's sweet enamel sculptures that are rich with storytelling, humor and a love and respect for nature.

&quot;Contact No. 2 (Bench),&quot; made from powder coated steel. - ALISA LOONEY
  • Alisa Looney
  • "Contact No. 2 (Bench)," made from powder coated steel.

Looney doesn't just work with small enamel sculptures; she also creates large fabricated pieces, bright in color and lively in shape. It is easy to understand, when looking at her work, that Looney has a background in both dance and design.

"Overall, my work is about bringing people into connecting with nature and finding joy, because things are so difficult right now in our world," shares Looney. Her large sculptures can be found in Oregon in Cannon Beach and Portland, and even in Washington and Idaho.

This desire for joy shows up in Looney's work, whether large metal sculptures or her smaller, more whimsical enamel sculptures filled with enticing illustrations that beckon with their stories. Her connection to nature is noticeable, too, with her large sculptures containing swirly cut-outs that represent our connection to water.

click to enlarge Right, &quot;Nesting Maiden.&quot; - ALISA LOONEY
  • Alisa Looney
  • Right, "Nesting Maiden."

Currently her smaller enamel metal work is on display at Red Chair Gallery in Bend, but her work is also included in Alchemy 5, an international juried enamel exhibition, opening Nov. 23 at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma, Washington. The exhibition highlights the best in contemporary enamels produced in the last two years.

Looney and her husband, artist Wade Womac, moved to Bend about a year ago after many years in the Portland area. The artistic couple found their perfect spot in the woods (just south of Sunriver) where they built their studio and made a space they hope to share with other artists, art lovers and those curious about finding their own creative process, called River Art Adventures.

In November, Looney will offer two intro-to-enameling classes—including a day-long class where attendees make a pair of earrings, and a four-day intensive where attendees explore enamel metal sculpture and create their own wall relief sculpture, as well as some smaller test pieces. It seems like a rich opportunity for people to find their own story with a master of the craft.

Alisa Looney
alisalooney.com

River Art Adventures
riverartadventures.com/workshops/

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 30-November 6, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Art Watch

  • Art Watch »

    Wildfire Ceramic Showcase

    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Oct 23, 2019
    Clay Guild aims to connect people to the beauty and variety of the clay art form More »

  • Art Watch »

    Redmond Loves Art

    • by Cari Brown
    • Oct 16, 2019
    With the help of arts organizations, artists and entrepreneurs, artists have many opportunities to find and create community in Redmond More »

  • Art Watch »

    Art vs Artificial Intelligence

    • by Cari Brown
    • Oct 9, 2019
    Artist Kiel Fletcher considers the potential—and the drawbacks—of A.I.in his new work More »
  • More »

More by Teafly Peterson

  • Wildfire Ceramic Showcase

    Wildfire Ceramic Showcase

    Clay Guild aims to connect people to the beauty and variety of the clay art form
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Oct 23, 2019
  • A Conversation with Christine Vachon

    A Conversation with Christine Vachon

    The producer behind "Boys Don't Cry" and "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" will earn the Indie Woman of the Year award at this year's BendFilm
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Oct 9, 2019
  • Local Filmmakers at BendFilm

    Local Filmmakers at BendFilm

    Film fest showcases a host of films written and produced by Bend locals
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Oct 2, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Karen Bandy

    Karen Bandy

    Capturing the magic of a mountain in a ring
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Mar 14, 2018
  • Sally Gilmore

    Sally Gilmore

    The sensual nature of ceramics
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Mar 21, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Avalanche Dogs to the Rescue

Central Oregon Pets

Avalanche Dogs to the Rescue

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation