November 10, 2021 Outside » Go Here

All About Avalanches and How to Avoid Them 

An education in snow science is one workshop away

Learn the science of snow and avalanches this Saturday.
  • Courtesy COAC
  • Learn the science of snow and avalanches this Saturday.
Central Oregon is known for its abundance of winter activities. Skiing, snowboarding and other frosty recreational sports dominate the mountains that surround Bend. Even though these mountains can represent peace and fun, they can also showcase a darker slope: avalanches. To help educate the mountain community on the deadly subject, the Central Oregon Avalanche Center and the American Avalanche Association are hosting their fourth annual avalanche workshop in preparation for the upcoming winter rec season.

The workshop will begin at 8:30am on Nov. 13 at Wille Hall on the Central Oregon Community College campus. Ten guest speakers will present information focused on avalanche and snow science education. Jake Hutchinson, an avalanche expert of nearly 30 years, will present a deeper look into situational awareness in avalanche terrain. Bruce Jamieson and Victor McNeil will discuss avalanche likelihood and probability, plus a brief history of the Wallowa Avalanche Center.

"The Bend Snow and Avalanche Workshop features snow science education, current research, and best practices for professionals, recreationists, students and the mountain community," said Zoë Roy, development director at COAC. "This event is a fundraiser for COAC and proceeds go towards funding our operations," added Roy.

The event will be accessible online for $20 and in-person for $40. The in-person option is limited to 100 people and the organizers strongly advise being fully vaccinated and wearing a mask to the event.

For more information visit sites.google.com/coavalanche.org/bendsaw2021/.

Central Oregon Avalanche Workshop
Sat., Nov. 13, 8:30am-1pm
Wille Hall COCC
2600 NW College Way, Bend
sites.google.com/coavalanche.org/bendsaw2021/
$20-$40

