All Good in Your Hood 

With gas prices and fussy weather, not everyone is going to be ready for an all-out, day-long bike session to hit all the cultural events around Bend. But each quadrant of the city does have something fun waiting around the corner, if you're ready to go find it.

Below are some hangout suggestions for close to home—whether that home is in Northeast, Southeast, Southwest or Northwest Bend.

Exhibits in Southeast Bend

Spring break means lots of extra time for kids and families to explore—and the High Desert Museum will kick off its summer hours starting that week, with special programming to accommodate the extra time families have for the week.

Its newest changing exhibit is "Imagine a World" that explores "intentional communities" including Rajneeshpuram in Oregon and the glass domes of Arizona's Biosphere 2. Another exhibit, "Carrying Messages," explores the "historical significance of running in Native cultures in the Western United States," and will have its last day April 3.





Comedy in Northeast Bend

Open Space Event Studios, located in the former 2nd Street Theatre building, has a full slate of fun events planned for the coming months, including lots of comedy, music, mixers and more. Sing Bend, the public rock choir, made its public-performance return March 15 in the space.

Then on April 2, Comedy & A Cause takes over the space for a show featuring Jeff Dye. He's a nationally touring comedian, actor, host, prankster and Bigfoot enthusiast. Raised in Seattle, Dye started doing comedy at Giggles Comedy Club after high school and placed high on NBC's "Last Comic Standing," finishing third, just three years into his comedy career. He's also had two of his own shows on MTV and a "Comedy Central Presents" special. Also appearing is Amanda Arnold, named one of the "Top 5 Funniest Comics" in Portland. The show is Saturday, April 2. Tickets are available at bendticket.com.





Cooking classes in Southwest Bend

Ready to break free of your pandemic-era bread-baking obsession and try something new? Kara's Kitchenware in the Old Mill hosts a regular rotation of cooking classes for both kids and adults. Learn how to make a Fancy French Dinner on March 18, or sign the kids up for a cooking class or its Kids Spring Break Cooking Camp from March 21 to 25 (space is limited, of course.) More information is available at karaskitchenware.com.





Poetry in Northwest Bend (and Redmond and Prineville)

Central Oregon Community College is hosting a series of events in honor of National Poetry Month, which happens in April. Poetry-writing workshops are taking place on the COCC campuses in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and online throughout the month. A film showing of "Howl," the film featuring Allen Ginsburg's creative journey during an obscenity trial, screens April 26. And on Fri., April 22, young adult novelist Guadalupe Garcia McCall will read from her works and take part in a Q&A session at both the Redmond and Bend campuses. More information is available at barber.cocc.edu/poetry.