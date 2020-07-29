 Alleged “Rolling Coal” Incident Leads to Charges | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 29, 2020 News » Local News

Alleged “Rolling Coal” Incident Leads to Charges 

Man uses thick plumes of diesel smoke to disturb rally

By
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel has charged a Bend man with two counts of harassment following an alleged “rolling coal” incident during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bend. According to the DA’s office, 20-year-old Dylan Freville drove his truck through a crowd gathered for a Black Lives Matter demonstration May 30.

click image WIKIMEDIA
  • Wikimedia

“On at least two occasions he quickly accelerated his truck as he passed the rally, causing thick plumes of diesel smoke to eject from his truck’s exhaust pipe onto rally attendees, causing them physical discomfort,” the DA’s Tuesday press release stated. “This act is referred to colloquially as ‘rolling coal’ and is often done to people riding bicycles, people driving electric cars, and, of late, people attending black lives matter rallies.”

The DA’s office stated that they identified Freville after he posted an Instagram post about it. Other rally attendees also took pictures and videos that helped identify Freville, Hummel’s office stated.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Worthy Wednesday with Bobby Lindstrom, Ed Sharlet, & Bob Akers

Staff Pick
Worthy Wednesday with Bobby Lindstrom, Ed Sharlet, & Bob Akers - Worthy Brewing

Wed., July 29, 6-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

July 29-August 5, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation