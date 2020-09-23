An Embarrassment of Reading Riches 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
As the pandemic grew earlier this year, many publishers pushed their big titles back to the fall. A lot of these books are hitting shelves right now so here's a look at some of the best:
by Helen Macdonald
Her follow-up to the beautiful "H is for Hawk" might be even better, if that's possible
by Carl Hiaasen
The master of absurdist Florida crime stories is back with another hit.
by David Heska Wanbli Weiden
Our favorite literary thriller of the year set in and around the Rosebud Indian Reservation. Weiden is one to watch.
by Roseanne Parry
From the author of "A Wolf Called Wander," a tale of two orca siblings separated from the pod and their struggle to find their way home. Great for all ages.
by Yaa Gyasi
Gyasi follows up "Homegoing" with a profound story about race in America and an intimate portrait of a family struggling with addiction, depression and faith.
by Elena Ferrante
Her "Neapolitan Quartet" created Ferrante Fever and it shows no signs of letting up with this tale set in '90s Naples.
by Louise Penny
Chief Inspector Gamache travels to Paris to unearth the deep secrets of his family's past. We're all in!
Bookseller PSA: Just a heads-up that publishers are letting us know reprints may be hard to come by this holiday season. We expect many of the most popular titles to sell out early and be unavailable again until January. What does this mean for you? No matter where you get your books, shop early. If you see something you'd like to give as a gift, don't wait to get it!
