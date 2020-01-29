 An Interview with Jason Graham | Art Watch | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 29, 2020 Culture » Art Watch

An Interview with Jason Graham 

Bend's first Creative Laureate reflects on his tenure

By

In 2018, Bend became the second city in Oregon—after Portland—to name a creative laureate. Jason Graham, aka, MOsely WOtta, has served in the role since then. I checked in with him to talk about what the position meant for him.

Jason Graham, Bend's first Creative Laureate. - JESSE LOCKE
  • Jesse Locke
  • Jason Graham, Bend's first Creative Laureate.

Source Weekly: Did you enjoy your time in this position?

Jason Graham: YES. And then, NO. AND THEN YES AGAIN.

YES, having renewed reasons to ask questions have conversations and listen and speak up on behalf of a community that is as intelligent and ignorant as this one is fantastic.

NO, crushing doubt, self-importance garbage, insomnia, Uncle Tom complex, savior complex, full-contact ego wrestling.

YES, Clarity. I am an artist, not a politician or civic leader or teacher, etc. It's as an artist that I will continue to serve this community.

SW: Did you feel this position had value in it?

JG: This is a shift away from hierarchal power structures, a nod toward the spectra of responsibilities. Once again this takes all of us. F*ck the titles. If you can help, help. Don't wait for permission.

SW: What do you feel Bend needs to address?

JG: We are dealing with a town that is openly confronting its closeted classism, racism, denialist history, etc. We are fragile in the face of this confrontation. This is an ecosystem; everything is connected. I felt devastated when Bright Place Gallery closed. That was a massive failure and speaks volumes to what the priorities of this community are. In the wake of that loss a tangible response is growing. You (Teafly) are part of that.

SW: How do you think the arts can help that?

JG: Folks need to understand the value of that bright vanguard that is the act of pushing... pushing things forward; it is the only direction. We need soft-form hardcore artists to help us do that. We want people to feel they can do the art they are called to do without the need to play it safe. We should be paying more artists to share their vision, not suppress their views. Diversity is unity; unity is dynamic.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 29-February 5, 2020

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Art Watch

More by Teafly Peterson

  • Two Grants Ask for Big Ideas

    Two Grants Ask for Big Ideas

    Oregon Community Foundation and Bend Cultural Tourism Fund grants now open for applications
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Jan 22, 2020
  • New Artists' Space Opening

    New Artists' Space Opening

    Outrage Art Collective seeks artists to join new collective on Bend's east side
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Jan 15, 2020
  • Creative Side Hustles

    Creative Side Hustles

    For some local creatives, making art is a lucrative side business... for now
    • by Teafly Peterson
    • Jan 8, 2020
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation