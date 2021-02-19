Announcing the 2021 Central Oregon Pet Palooza! 

Unsplash

Is your pet the cutest? Is your pandemic kitten the best idea you ever had? Is your goofy looking pup ready for their close-up?Now is the time to show the entire world, or at least your fellow pet loving Central Oregonians that your pet is the best. From now until March 5, submit your photo of your pet to be considered in one of four categories.With all the pandemic pets brought home this year, we are featuring a special category just for them. For furry (or not so furry) friends that were thrilled when the pandemic kept you home — a "worst at social distancing" category arrives this year.The 2021 Pet Palooza will include four categories for pets to be considered in.So grab your camera or search through your sea of saved photos and send them our way!Please include the following info:Submit your entires to info@bendsource.com with the subject "2021 Pet Palooza: Insert Pet's Name"The winners will be featured in our Central Oregon Pet issue, hitting the stands on March 18th.