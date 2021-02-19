 Announcing the 2021 Central Oregon Pet Palooza! | Central Oregon Pets | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 19, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Central Oregon Pets

Announcing the 2021 Central Oregon Pet Palooza! 

Submit your pet photos to the 2021 Pet Palooza by 3/5

By
Is your pet the cutest? Is your pandemic kitten the best idea you ever had? Is your goofy looking pup ready for their close-up?

Now is the time to show the entire world, or at least your fellow pet loving Central Oregonians that your pet is the best. From now until March 5, submit your photo of your pet to be considered in one of four categories.

With all the pandemic pets brought home this year, we are featuring a special category just for them. For furry (or not so furry) friends that were thrilled when the pandemic kept you home — a "worst at social distancing" category arrives this year.
UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

The 2021 Pet Palooza will include four categories for pets to be considered in.
  • Best Costume
  • Cutest Pandemic Pet
  • Best Face for Radio
  • Worst at Social Distancing
So grab your camera or search through your sea of saved photos and send them our way!

Please include the following info:
  1. Your name
  2. Your pet's name
  3. Your pet's favorite activity
  4. The category you want your pet to be considered for
  5. And of course your best pet photo
Submit your entires to info@bendsource.com with the subject "2021 Pet Palooza: Insert Pet's Name"

The winners will be featured in our Central Oregon Pet issue, hitting the stands on March 18th.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!



Submissions will be accepted until March 5th at Noon.

About The Author

Megan Burton

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 2/18/21
Forging the West
Food Cart Pod Opening Soon in Prineville
Couch Country
A Midwinter Retreat to Anthony Lakes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Central Oregon Pets »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Shireen Amini Live on the Patio

Shireen Amini Live on the Patio - Silver Moon Brewing

Sat., Feb. 20, 4-6 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2021

Best of the Nest 2021

From pediatricians to child care providers to places you love to take the kids, it's time to vote for your favorite family friendly locales in our Best of the Nest readers' poll!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

More by Megan Burton

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 17-24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Announcing the 2021 Central Oregon Pet Palooza!

Central Oregon Pets

Announcing the 2021 Central Oregon Pet Palooza!

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation