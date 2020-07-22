Annual Deschutes River Cleanup takes place July 25 

Your support for independent local news is important.
The Deschutes River blesses people with endless hours of float-oriented fun over the summer—so the least we can do is help keep it clean! Beyond its opportunity for a variety of recreational activities, the Deschutes is a major part of Central Oregon's economy. From the crops it helps water, to the fly shops that rely on a bounty of trout, the Deschutes is essential to our economic functioning.
The 24th annual Deschutes River Cleanup, hosted by the Upper Deschutes Watershed Council, is set to take place on July 25 from 10am-1pm. Volunteers will pull invasive weeds and collect litter from the stream banks of five locations: Sawyer Park, Riverbend Park, Meadow Camp, McKay Park and First Street Rapids Park.
In order to effectively practice social distancing, volunteers are required to sign up ahead of time. Each site will be limited to 20 people, who are encouraged to come equipped with comfortable shoes, gloves, a hat, water and snacks. Trash bags provided!
For more information, visit UpperDeschutesWatershedCouncil.org.
