Are You Experienced? 

Fans of Bend-based Ablis CBD Infusions have a new space to sample the goods—in Portland. Ablis, founded by Bendistillery owner Jim Bendis and sons Max and Duke Bendis, was a pioneer in the CBD beverage industry, bringing its first product to market in 2014—the first beverage of its kind on the market.

Courtesy Ablis

CEO Jim Bendis said the "func-tails" at Ablis Experience are aimed at allowing "diners to taste the many flavors offered on our menu with ingredients that provide health benefits beyond normal nutrition."

These days, Ablis is known far beyond Central Oregon.

"Portland has been our biggest market," Co-Founder Max Bendis told the Source. That prompted the company to open the Ablis Experience, a "lounge" located in the Pine Street Market in downtown Portland. The lounge features coffees and teas infused with CBD products, as well as "Functails," short for "functional cocktails or mocktails." Patrons choose a "functional blend" with a base such as "Meet your Matcha," containing matcha tea, ashwaganda root and guarana seed, or "Shroombooster," containing several types of (non-psychoactive) mushrooms, and then select a type of milk, such as whole milk or hemp, for example. The drinks also contain Ablis CBD.

Also on the menu at Ablis Experience are pastries, soups, snacks and drinks mixing alcohol and CBD, such as a Radler beer mixed with CBD, Max Bendis said.

click to enlarge Courtesy Ablis

"We've been throwing a bunch of crazy mixes together," Bendis said. Visitors can also purchase any of Ablis' topical muscle rubs at the lounge, as well as merchandise and its canned drinks. On that note, Bendis said they'll be rolling out new branding for its cans sometime next month.

Like its original product, the Ablis Experience appears to be the first CBD-focused lounge of its kind.

"We haven't seen anything like it," Bendis said.

As for Bend, which remains the home of Ablis, Bendis said they hope to open a similar type of space in the area, but that they have yet to lock down a suitable location.

Ablis Experience has been open for several weeks but has its grand opening Saturday from 11am to 11pm.

Grand Opening of Ablis Experience

Sat., Dec. 14. 11am-11pm

Pine Street Market

126 SW 2nd Ave., Portland

ablisexperience.com