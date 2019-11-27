 Art and Craft Fairs Galore! | Art Watch | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 27, 2019 Culture » Art Watch

Art and Craft Fairs Galore! 

Local artisans offer locally produced goods as the holiday shopping season gets underway

By

When it comes to shopping local, there's nothing quite like the holiday art and craft fairs in Central Oregon. It used to be Craft-O was the only big event, and people would come in droves to get special precious items, always happening the second weekend in December at the Old Iron Works. Now, though, the craft fair scene has grown.

Here's just a small list of the sales where local artists will show off their crafts in the next three weeks. On top of these, there are plenty of smaller pop-up sales happening on various nights (check the Source calendar for more info). Happy shopping!

Craft-O at the Old Iron Works will have over 75 artists selling their wares.
  • Cyr Photographic
  • Craft-O at the Old Iron Works will have over 75 artists selling their wares.

Belfry Holiday Art Bazaar
Sat., Nov. 30, 10am-5pm
The Belfry
302 E Main St., Sisters

The Belfry hosts a number of local Sisters artists, as well as local farmers and crafters. There will be music and a chance to buy wreaths from Black Butte School.


Holiday Market at The Bite
Sat., Nov. 30, 11am-4pm
The Bite
19860 7th St., Tumalo

A smaller offering, this pop-up features jewelry, ceramics and wood art.


Locavore Holiday Gift Faire
Sat., Dec. 7, 10am-4pm
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon
61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

With over 50 artists, this local market has become a staple for shopping for holiday gifts. Locavore offers a marketplace for local farmers to sell their wares year-round, and this shopping experience expands on that with the addition of jewelry, candles and art.

The Locavore Holiday Gift Faire offers local food items as well as hand-made and locally created items.
  • Amanda Long
  • The Locavore Holiday Gift Faire offers local food items as well as hand-made and locally created items.


Gompers Holiday Pop-Up Makers Market
Sat., Dec. 7, 11am-4pm
611 NE Jackpine Ct. #8, Redmond

Redmond is slowly becoming the Brooklyn of Central Oregon, with artists moving there to live as they continue to be priced out of Bend. This is good news for Redmond, and this year, Gompers Distillery will host 30 artists.


The 4th Annual Winter Pop-Up
Thu., Dec. 12, 11am-7pm
Springhill Suites
551 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Notice that this event is on a Thursday, so maybe check it out on a lunch break or after work with some friends. The sale has everything your girlfriend or wife would want you to buy for her: really good handbags, green beauty products, jewelry and art! I suggest all the boyfriends hit this one directly.


Craft-O: A Holiday Market
Sat., Dec. 14 & Sun. Dec 15, 9am-5pm
The Old Iron Works
50 SE Scott St., Bend

This is the granddaddy of the art and craft fairs. With over 75 artists scattered throughout the Old Iron Works buildings, this is fine art and craft at its best. Expect to spend a few hours at this event, as there are goods packed into every corner. (Disclosure: My studio is located there.)

Latest in Art Watch

More by Teafly Peterson

Readers also liked…

