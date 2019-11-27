Art and Craft Fairs Galore! 

When it comes to shopping local, there's nothing quite like the holiday art and craft fairs in Central Oregon. It used to be Craft-O was the only big event, and people would come in droves to get special precious items, always happening the second weekend in December at the Old Iron Works. Now, though, the craft fair scene has grown.

Here's just a small list of the sales where local artists will show off their crafts in the next three weeks. On top of these, there are plenty of smaller pop-up sales happening on various nights (check the Source calendar for more info). Happy shopping!

Cyr Photographic

Craft-O at the Old Iron Works will have over 75 artists selling their wares.

Belfry Holiday Art Bazaar

Sat., Nov. 30, 10am-5pm

The Belfry

302 E Main St., Sisters

The Belfry hosts a number of local Sisters artists, as well as local farmers and crafters. There will be music and a chance to buy wreaths from Black Butte School.



Holiday Market at The Bite

Sat., Nov. 30, 11am-4pm

The Bite

19860 7th St., Tumalo

A smaller offering, this pop-up features jewelry, ceramics and wood art.





Locavore Holiday Gift Faire

Sat., Dec. 7, 10am-4pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd., Bend

With over 50 artists, this local market has become a staple for shopping for holiday gifts. Locavore offers a marketplace for local farmers to sell their wares year-round, and this shopping experience expands on that with the addition of jewelry, candles and art.

Amanda Long

The Locavore Holiday Gift Faire offers local food items as well as hand-made and locally created items.





Gompers Holiday Pop-Up Makers Market

Sat., Dec. 7, 11am-4pm

611 NE Jackpine Ct. #8, Redmond

Redmond is slowly becoming the Brooklyn of Central Oregon, with artists moving there to live as they continue to be priced out of Bend. This is good news for Redmond, and this year, Gompers Distillery will host 30 artists.





The 4th Annual Winter Pop-Up

Thu., Dec. 12, 11am-7pm

Springhill Suites

551 SW Industrial Way, Bend

Notice that this event is on a Thursday, so maybe check it out on a lunch break or after work with some friends. The sale has everything your girlfriend or wife would want you to buy for her: really good handbags, green beauty products, jewelry and art! I suggest all the boyfriends hit this one directly.





Craft-O: A Holiday Market

Sat., Dec. 14 & Sun. Dec 15, 9am-5pm

The Old Iron Works

50 SE Scott St., Bend

This is the granddaddy of the art and craft fairs. With over 75 artists scattered throughout the Old Iron Works buildings, this is fine art and craft at its best. Expect to spend a few hours at this event, as there are goods packed into every corner. (Disclosure: My studio is located there.)